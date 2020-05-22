This is Paris Hilton’s single favourite outfit from The Simple Life

The Simple Life: name a more iconic show. First aired in 2003, it featured heiresses Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie ditching the glam life in LA for, yes, a much simpler life in small towns, doing tough jobs (they headed to a farm in Arkansas for season 1).

It also featured lots of iconic early naughties outfits, including but not limited to, Dior wedges, low-slung denim skirts and plenty of Juicy Couture tracksuits. If you feel like a trip down memory lane, all episodes of The Simple Life are available to stream on hayu.com now.

To celebrate, I called Paris Hilton to chat about the show, Nicole Richie, and her lockdown fashion tips.

What’s your favourite episode or moment from the show?

One of my favourite jobs that we had was working at Sonic Drive-In in the first season of the show, and we had to put on these milkshake outfits and make food and milkshakes and run about and cause havoc.

What’s the most iconic outfit you’ve worn on the show?

One of my favourite outfits is the one that was the season 1 promo shot that was on all the billboards, where Nicole is wearing overalls and I’m wearing a denim mini skirt (pictured above).

Is there an outfit of Nicole’s that you would’ve loved to borrow?

We always tried to match our outfits throughout the show, where we’d either twin or have the outfits resemble each other. She did wear a lot of Missoni which I loved (pictured below).

Did you keep any mementoes from the show?

I’ve kept loads of mementoes, a lot of outfits. I loved the fashion, a lot of Juicy Couture.

Is there anything about the show that people don’t realise?

Everything on the show wasn’t scripted, it was us doing what we were told. I can’t think of anything on the show that wasn’t shown.

Would you ever do a The Simple Life reboot?

Yes I think it would be so much fun. Especially the Leding family in Arkansas, I would like to see them again.

Do you have any lockdown fashion tips?

I just like to be comfortable, I always wearing my Juicy Couture tracksuits, I have them in every single colour so I have a lot to choose from

SHOP JUICY COUTURE AT URBAN OUTFITTERS NOW

What’s the first thing you’d like to do after the lockdown?

I just can’t wait to meet my new niece. My little brother had a daughter at the beginning of lockdown in New York, so I just want to meet her. And also travel, I just want to be on a plane, this is the first time in my life that I’ve stayed in one place. I just want to see it in a positive way, I’ve spent a lot of time with my boyfriend and my dogs, and to be at home and cook.