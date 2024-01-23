The celebrities killing it at Paris Haute Couture 2024

Paris Couture Week is in full swing, with designers like Maria Grazia Chiuri at Dior and Virginie Viard at Chanel showcasing their SS24 Couture Collections in the most magical and breathtaking way.

That said, we're seeing some pretty fabulous looks off the catwalk as well, all thanks to our favourite celebrities. Earlier this week, Zendaya and Jennifer Lopez made headlines as they attended the Schiaparelli show. Zendaya thanks to her bangs and JLo thanks to those iconic sculptural glasses.

Over at Dior, Rihanna not only turned heads in her black Dior cap, exaggerated jacket and pencil skirt, but also because of her adorable fangirling over Natalie Portman, also elegant in all-black Dior.

Also at the show, Kelly Rutherford, Elizabeth Debicki and Glenn Close made a case for all-white looks in beautiful tailored suits and skirts.

Over at Chanel, Naomi Campbelle and Lucy Boynton proved tweed will always be a good idea. Keep scrolling for our favourite celebrity looks at Couture Fashion Week so far.

