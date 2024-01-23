The celebrities killing it at Paris Haute Couture 2024
Bow. Down.
Paris Couture Week is in full swing, with designers like Maria Grazia Chiuri at Dior and Virginie Viard at Chanel showcasing their SS24 Couture Collections in the most magical and breathtaking way.
That said, we're seeing some pretty fabulous looks off the catwalk as well, all thanks to our favourite celebrities. Earlier this week, Zendaya and Jennifer Lopez made headlines as they attended the Schiaparelli show. Zendaya thanks to her bangs and JLo thanks to those iconic sculptural glasses.
Over at Dior, Rihanna not only turned heads in her black Dior cap, exaggerated jacket and pencil skirt, but also because of her adorable fangirling over Natalie Portman, also elegant in all-black Dior.
Also at the show, Kelly Rutherford, Elizabeth Debicki and Glenn Close made a case for all-white looks in beautiful tailored suits and skirts.
Over at Chanel, Naomi Campbelle and Lucy Boynton proved tweed will always be a good idea. Keep scrolling for our favourite celebrity looks at Couture Fashion Week so far.
Penny Goldstone is the Digital Fashion Editor at Marie Claire, covering everything from catwalk trends to royal fashion and the latest high street and Instagram must-haves.
Penny grew up in France and studied languages and law at the Sorbonne Nouvelle University in Paris before moving to the UK for her MA in multimedia journalism at Bournemouth University. She moved to the UK permanently and has never looked back (though she does go back regularly to stock up on cheese and wine).
Although she's always loved fashion - she used to create scrapbooks of her favourite trends and looks, including Sienna Miller and Kate Moss' boho phase - her first job was at MoneySavingExpert.com, sourcing the best deals for everything from restaurants to designer sales.
However she quit after two years to follow her true passion, fashion journalism, and after many years of internships and freelance stints at magazines including Red, Cosmopolitan, Stylist and Good Housekeeping, landed her dream job as the Digital Fashion Editor at Marie Claire UK.
Her favourite part of the job is discovering new brands and meeting designers, and travelling the world to attend events and fashion shows. Seeing her first Chanel runway IRL at Paris Fashion Week was a true pinch-me moment.