Pandora has taken inspiration from Keith Haring for its latest collection

Pandora is known for its collaborations. The brand has created jewellery and charms in partnership with Disney, Harry Potter and more recently, Marvel. Today, the label has released a collaboration of a different kind, veering away from film and tv, to take inspiration from renowned artist Keith Haring.
Haring is known for his distinctive bold line designs which were prevalent in the 1980s throughout New York. His pop-art style is an instantly recognizable signature that could be identified anywhere.
For the collection, Pandora has created a range of rings, earrings, bracelets and charms that feature the distinctive Harring imagery. The designs include flashes of bold colour, which were a hallmark of Haring’s art, as well as his iconic heart and barking dog motifs.
Keep scrolling to take a look at the collection and shop your favourite pieces below.
Shop Keith Haring™ x Pandora:
Keith Haring™ x Pandora Line Art Love & People Wide Ring, £125 | Pandora
These dancing figures are a key hallmark of Haring’s art. Here Pandora has transferred these distinctive designs to a piece of wearable art in the form of a ring.
Keith Haring™ x Pandora Two-tone Love Links Bracelet, £175 | Pandora
Created from a combination of sterling silver and 18K gold-plated metal, this love bracelet features Haring’s radiating heart motif, which he was known for in the 1980s.
Keith Haring™ x Pandora Moments Radiant Heart Snake Chain Bracelet, £80 | Pandora
If you’re a collector of Pandora charms, this bracelet is a great choice. The brand has updated its signature charm bracelet to create an iteration with a pink heart at the centre.
Keith Haring™ x Pandora Barking Dog Charm, £60 | Pandora
A true collector’s item for fans of Keith Haring, this charm features the artist’s iconic barking dog design.
Keith Haring™ x Pandora Walking Heart Double Dangle Charm, £70 | Pandora
Featuring Haring’s iconic walking heart design, this dangle charm will make a great addition to your charm bracelet.
Keith Haring™ x Pandora Walking Heart Stud Earrings, £180 | Pandora
Any fans of Keith Haring will recognise this walking heart. Here, Pandora has reimagined the design in a pair of earrings.