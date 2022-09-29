Pandora has taken inspiration from Keith Haring for its latest collection

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Pandora is known for its collaborations. The brand has created jewellery and charms in partnership with Disney, Harry Potter and more recently, Marvel. Today, the label has released a collaboration of a different kind, veering away from film and tv, to take inspiration from renowned artist Keith Haring.

Haring is known for his distinctive bold line designs which were prevalent in the 1980s throughout New York. His pop-art style is an instantly recognizable signature that could be identified anywhere.

For the collection, Pandora has created a range of rings, earrings, bracelets and charms that feature the distinctive Harring imagery. The designs include flashes of bold colour, which were a hallmark of Haring’s art, as well as his iconic heart and barking dog motifs.

Keep scrolling to take a look at the collection and shop your favourite pieces below.

Shop Keith Haring™ x Pandora: