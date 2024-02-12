Need outfit inspo? These are the best dressed celebrities at NYFW
This weekend marked the start of fashion month as designers took to New York to showcase their AW24 collections. Kicking off with parties from brands like Puma and MAC, followed by showstopping catwalk shows from Proenza Schouler, Tommy Hilfilger and fashion editor favourite Khaite, this opening has most definitely set the bar high.
And, it’s not just on the catwalks that we’ve given us a veritable fashion feast so far, as both the street stylers and celebrities have also been pulling out all the stops when it comes to selecting their best FROW worthy looks this season. From fashion royalty Olivia Palermo in monochrome midi dress at Jason Wu to model Paloma Elsesser's all black look at Proenza Schouler, all the biggest names have been in attendance and flexing their fashion credentials.
Want to see more? Keep scrolling for the best celebrity looks from NYFW so far…
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Jazzria Harris is a freelance fashion and beauty journalist with over 8 years experience working in the industry. At just 4ft 11, she’s an expert in petite dressing and previously wrote the column Jazz’s Short Stories giving tips and advice on dressing for petite proportions. Her wardrobe staples are a great black blazer, a hardworking slip skirt and of course a great pair of heels (for the extra inches, of course). Jazz has written for publications including ELLE UK, heat magazine, Eliza, Women & Home and more.
-
Ariana Grande's bizarre dress detail in the Wicked trailer has confused the internet
Did you spot this?
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Travis and Taylor’s coordinating Super Bowl outfits just proves they’re couple goals
They're bejewelled
By Jazzria Harris
-
Ryan Reynolds trolls Blake Lively after her Super Bowl appearance
This is hilarious.
By Jadie Troy-Pryde