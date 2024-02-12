Need outfit inspo? These are the best dressed celebrities at NYFW

Olivia Palermo at NYFW GettyImages-2004969620 Listing
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jazzria Harris
By Jazzria Harris
published

This weekend marked the start of fashion month as designers took to New York to showcase their AW24 collections. Kicking off with parties from brands like Puma and MAC, followed by showstopping catwalk shows from Proenza Schouler, Tommy Hilfilger and fashion editor favourite Khaite, this opening has most definitely set the bar high. 

And, it’s not just on the catwalks that we’ve given us a veritable fashion feast so far, as both the street stylers and celebrities have also been pulling out all the stops when it comes to selecting their best FROW worthy looks this season. From fashion royalty Olivia Palermo in monochrome midi dress at Jason Wu to model Paloma Elsesser's all black look at Proenza Schouler, all the biggest names have been in attendance and flexing their fashion credentials.

Want to see more? Keep scrolling for the best celebrity looks from NYFW so far…  

Alicia Silverstone at NYFW GettyImages-1996410406

Alicia Silverstone at Christian Siriano

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Paloma Elsesser at NYFW GettyImages-2002475025

Paloma Elsesser at Proenza Schouler

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Romee Strijd at NYFW GettyImages-1999076500

Romee Strijd at Tommy Hilfiger

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Katie Holmes at NYFW GettyImages-2002937592

Katie Holmes at Ulla Johnson

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Busy Phillips at NYFW GettyImages-2002954415

Busy Phillips at Ulla Johnson

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Diane Kruger at NYFW GettyImages-2003321171

Diane Kruger at Jason Wu

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Olivia Palermo at NYFW GettyImages-2004969620

Olivia Palermo at Jason Wu

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jazzria Harris
Jazzria Harris
Freelance Fashion & Beauty Writer

Jazzria Harris is a freelance fashion and beauty journalist with over 8 years experience working in the industry. At just 4ft 11, she’s an expert in petite dressing and previously wrote the column Jazz’s Short Stories giving tips and advice on dressing for petite proportions. Her wardrobe staples are a great black blazer, a hardworking slip skirt and of course a great pair of heels (for the extra inches, of course). Jazz has written for publications including ELLE UK, heat magazine, Eliza, Women & Home and more.

Latest