Katie Holmes's lace look at NYFW is literal perfection

With New York Fashion Week in full swing, all eyes are on all the AW24 collections, giving us a glimpse of what to invest in for next winter.

But my eyes have been firmly on Katie Holmes who, I must admit, has been abso-f***-inlutely killing it this season with her looks.

I should say I've had a low-key obsession with her since she wore that Khaite cardigan and bra in September 2019. Although not a New York native (she was born in Ohio), the actress embodies the NY cool-girl style like no other, flitting between a casual, off-duty wardrobe (think double denim with shearling aviator jackets) to a dressier repertoire, like the outfit she chose to attend the Michael Kors show.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

To me, it is the epitome of timeless elegance, with a streak of sexy rebellion. She wore a sheer black lace maxi dress that gave a glimpse of her black underwear (a black lace bra and high-waist knickers), with an oversized blazer thrown over the top.

Her black tights, white sandals and matching clutch bag were just the icing on the sartorial cake, perfectly hitting the monochrome trend brief that's set to be everywhere this spring/summer.

The beauty of this simple look as that it's so easy to recreate, in various iterations should you wish. You could opt for a sheer top with high-waisted tailored trousers, or a t-shirt with a lace skirt if the full look isn't for you.

Shop the look below.