Katie Holmes's lace look at NYFW is literal perfection
Everyone else can just go home
With New York Fashion Week in full swing, all eyes are on all the AW24 collections, giving us a glimpse of what to invest in for next winter.
But my eyes have been firmly on Katie Holmes who, I must admit, has been abso-f***-inlutely killing it this season with her looks.
I should say I've had a low-key obsession with her since she wore that Khaite cardigan and bra in September 2019. Although not a New York native (she was born in Ohio), the actress embodies the NY cool-girl style like no other, flitting between a casual, off-duty wardrobe (think double denim with shearling aviator jackets) to a dressier repertoire, like the outfit she chose to attend the Michael Kors show.
To me, it is the epitome of timeless elegance, with a streak of sexy rebellion. She wore a sheer black lace maxi dress that gave a glimpse of her black underwear (a black lace bra and high-waist knickers), with an oversized blazer thrown over the top.
Her black tights, white sandals and matching clutch bag were just the icing on the sartorial cake, perfectly hitting the monochrome trend brief that's set to be everywhere this spring/summer.
The beauty of this simple look as that it's so easy to recreate, in various iterations should you wish. You could opt for a sheer top with high-waisted tailored trousers, or a t-shirt with a lace skirt if the full look isn't for you.
Shop the look below.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Penny Goldstone is the Digital Fashion Editor at Marie Claire, covering everything from catwalk trends to royal fashion and the latest high street and Instagram must-haves.
Penny grew up in France and studied languages and law at the Sorbonne Nouvelle University in Paris before moving to the UK for her MA in multimedia journalism at Bournemouth University. She moved to the UK permanently and has never looked back (though she does go back regularly to stock up on cheese and wine).
Although she's always loved fashion - she used to create scrapbooks of her favourite trends and looks, including Sienna Miller and Kate Moss' boho phase - her first job was at MoneySavingExpert.com, sourcing the best deals for everything from restaurants to designer sales.
However she quit after two years to follow her true passion, fashion journalism, and after many years of internships and freelance stints at magazines including Red, Cosmopolitan, Stylist and Good Housekeeping, landed her dream job as the Digital Fashion Editor at Marie Claire UK.
Her favourite part of the job is discovering new brands and meeting designers, and travelling the world to attend events and fashion shows. Seeing her first Chanel runway IRL at Paris Fashion Week was a true pinch-me moment.
-
Winter wellness holiday, but make it ultra-chic: inside Badrutt’s Palace, St Moritz
...think ultra-luxe bolthole set to a backdrop of pristine peaks - with wellness at the core. Hello alpine paradise
By Lisa Oxenham
-
Why One Day star Ambika Mod almost quit during filming
"This was so much bigger than anything either of us had ever done before."
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
I've been stretching for ten minutes every day for a year - and I've never felt better
Stop skipping that cool down.
By Anna Bartter