Moncler just teamed up with Willow Smith for the ultimate futuristic winter collection

Transforming the classic world of Moncler into her ever-personal creative genius, the brand has unveiled an exclusive collaboration with artist, singer, creator, and visionary Willow Smith.

As part of its Moncler Genius initiative, which has seen collaborations with the likes of A$AP Rocky, Pharrell Williams, and Alicia Keys, the brand has tapped Smith to co-design a line that seamlessly juxtaposes the brand's iconic outerwear pieces, like its classic puffer jackets, with Smith's personal style.

Drawing inspiration from futuristic yet functional designs, Moncler x Willow Smith follows a neutral monochrome palette of black and white, with intricate cuts, details, and voluminous silhouettes as part of the collection's design aesthetic.

Featuring sturdy pieces to incorporate into your autumn/winter styling formulas, the collection also features body-skimming base layers for extra support during the colder months and form-fitting pieces coated with protective materials to ensure their functionality.

“Minimalism and utilitarianism. Femininity and masculinity. Black and white. Bringing juxtaposing ideas together in an elegant way is something that really excites me, and I wanted to explore that in this collection," says Smith.

Reimagining house signatures and adding various personal design choices, like Moncler's classic 'M' logo redesigned into a 'W' or the brand's infamous Down Jacket getting a 2-in-1 iteration with removable sleeves that transforms the jacket into a cosy gilet.

Circular accents appear throughout the collection in homage to Smith's piercings, and personal song lyrics from her music are also displayed across pieces to add an extra personal touch that avid fans will instantly recognise.

Playing with form and creativity, the collection's imagery captures Smith in a sombre set that explores the theme of contrasts with fresh starts, from the collection's colour palette to Moncler's mountain origins.

Modelling her designs in a simple setting that allows the clothing to shine through, the pieces look as elevated as they are practical. They also feature bubble boots, which not only serve as the ultimate cold-weather shoe but also as a great accessory that aligns with Moncler's high-fashion silhouettes.

Moncler x Willow Smith is now available to shop online and in select stores. Below, we have rounded up our top picks that are sure to be the ultimate winter investment piece.