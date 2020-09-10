The most beautiful and meaningful royal engagement rings

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

There are many iconic engagement rings in the royal family, and each has its own story. Recently Princess Beatrice broke tradition with her wedding ring, which slotted perfectly with her thoughtfully designed engagement ring.

Meanwhile, her sister Princess Eugenie’s pink sapphire engagement ring was an ode to her mother Fergie (and inspired by Diana’s ring also), while Meghan Markle’s sparkler was designed and changed by Prince Harry, who wanted to make sure it was perfect for his bride. He even used an ethical diamond from Botswana, where the couple got engaged, as well as diamonds that belonged to his mother,

And of course, who could forget the most famous one of all, the sapphire ring Princess Diana and Prince Charles both chose together, something which caused controversy at the time.

Lorna Haddon, head of diamonds and jewellery at Beaverbrooks, takes a look at regal engagement rings through the decades, and how royals throughout the generations have been expressing their personalities through their rings.

Princess Beatrice engagement ring

Beatrice’s fiancé Edoardo wowed us back in 2019 with this stunning platinum diamond engagement ring, with its large central diamond framed by tapered baguette cut diamonds. With similarities to Queen Elizabeth’s ring, a solitaire diamond ring is a classic choice, offering a timeless finish with plenty of dazzling sparkle. Beatrice’s ring is estimated to be worth between £250,000 and £300,000.

Princess Eugenie engagement ring

Vibrant coloured gemstones paired with diamonds are becoming increasingly popular for brides who are looking for a statement engagement ring, and have been a key feature in royal proposals for many years. Eugenie’s engagement ring features a classic gold band set with a stunning padparadscha sapphire. The rare gem is nestled within ten brilliant cut diamonds and two pear cut diamonds to emphasise the central gem and create an eye-catching finish.

The slim gold band accentuates the central piece and draws the eye straight to the gorgeous and unusual sapphire. Eugenie’s historic ring is estimated to be worth around the £100,000 mark, due to its rare padparadscha sapphire.

Meghan Markle engagement ring

Meghan’s stunning engagement ring features a classic gold band set with three dazzling diamonds. The larger central diamond is nestled between two smaller brilliant cut diamonds on the shoulders of the ring which emphasises the central piece and creates an eye-catching finish. Three stone diamond rings are a popular choice as the ring sits perfectly with a traditional wedding band and eternity band, and shows off a brilliant cut diamond to its full extent.

The three stones are said to represent a couple’s past, present and future together – a romantic and meaningful gesture from the prince. Harry has followed in his brother’s footsteps and selected diamonds from his mother’s precious collection to create the truly intricate design – a tribute to Meghan’s unique individuality and style. Meghan’s ring is estimated to be worth between £120,000 and £150,000.

Kate Middleton engagement ring

Rather than a traditional diamond at its centre, Kate’s iconic engagement ring holds a stunning 12 carat oval blue sapphire, which is surrounded by fourteen smaller solitaire diamonds. The sapphire and diamonds are set in a slim 18 carat white gold band, which accentuates the central piece and draws the eye in to the precious stones.

A family heirloom, Kate’s ring once belonged to Prince William’s mother, Princess Diana, and has incredible sentimental value to the prince. Kate’s historic ring is estimated to be worth around the £300,000 mark.

Pippa Middleton engagement ring

Pippa’s ring is vintage-inspired with a stunning asscher cut diamond at its centre, a traditional choice which is complemented beautifully by a halo of round brilliant cut diamonds. The platinum band is the perfect setting for showing off the breath-taking diamonds at their brilliant best. Pippa’s ring is estimated to be worth between £200,000 and £250,000.

Queen Elizabeth engagement ring

Last, but most certainly not least, Queen Elizabeth’s stunning engagement ring is absolutely timeless. Designed by Prince Philip himself, one of his mother’s tiaras was the previous home of this large central brilliant-cut diamond, with stones pave-set into a triangular section of the ring, set in platinum. Her Majesty’s iconic ring is likely to be in the price bracket of around £200,000.