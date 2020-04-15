Meghan Markle and Ivanka Trump wore some remarkably outfits

You might not think that Meghan Markle and Ivanka Trump have much in common, and in fact the pair have never publicly met. However, on second glance, they do share something: both have worn very similar outfits in the past.

Royal fan Lady Janelle made a collage of all the twinning outfits Meghan and Ivanka wore, and posted it to her Instagram account @royalreplimeghan.

While some outfits are very similar, others are exactly the same. For example, both wore the same Jackie O dress by Black Halo (which you can buy in the sale now).

They also own the same Emilia Wickstead button down dress. Ivanka has it in white and wore it to an event at the White House in 2018, while Meghan has the black version and wore it in Sydney that same year.

Both women have a stylish friend in common, Misha Nonoo, and so it’s no surprise they have a very similar pleated dress designed by her.

Lady Janelle was quick to point out that she wasn’t sharing the similarities between their wardrobes to pit the women against each other, but simply to objectively show their styles.

And it was bound to happen that Meghan and Ivanka’s styles would cross over a bit, just as they would probably cross over with Kate Middleton’s, seeing as certain dressing rules and etiquette come into play when you are a woman of rank on official duty.