Meghan Markle’s Jackie O dress is on sale

Back in April 2018, just before the royal wedding, Meghan Markle attended a reception for Women’s Empowerment at the Royal Aeronautical Society in central London, on the fourth day of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting.

For the occasion, she wore a simple black dress which featured a draped neckline and elegant belt.

Dubbed the ‘Jackie O’ dress thanks to its timeless design, it is a favourite amongst celebrities, including Kim Kardashian and Blake Lively, who both have it in white, Tyra Banks, who wore a camel version, and Katherine Heigl, who wore it in cobalt blue.

Britney Spears, Scarlett Johansson and Fergie are just a few more celebrities who have worn the style by Black Halo, which has been a best selling for the brand since the early 00s.

Shop now: Black Halo belted sheath dress for £227.30 from Saks Fifth Avenue

The dress, which comes in blue, red, black and white is now on sale at Saks Fifth Avenue (they ship to the UK), for £227.30 instead of £324.72, which granted, isn’t cheap, but this is clearly a dress that stands the test of time given it’s been around for over a decade.

Meghan wore hers with black suede pumps at the time, and it certainly makes for the perfect work outfit – well we’re allowed back in the office that is.