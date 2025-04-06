13 looks that prove Tracee Ellis Ross is the ultimate fashion icon

Tracee Ellis Ross is very firmly in her fashion era. Already this year she has been honoured with WWD's Fashion Trailblazer award and walked for Marni at Milan Fashion Week, but style is in her DNA. How could it not be when Diana Ross is her mother?

The now-52-year-old actress is best known for her iconic role as Joan Clayton in the hit noughties TV show Girlfriends, matriarch Rainbow Johnson in the hilarious sitcom Black-ish, and is appearing in the new season of Black Mirror, coming out later this month. She made her runway debut alongside her superstar mum in 1990 for Mugler. She then walked for the house again, this time alone, in 1991. Writing on Instagram, she said: "I have to say…..looking back, I’m amazed by my confidence the second time around...you betta werk 19 year old TER."

She was always destined to be a fashion icon — but that doesn't mean she hasn't had some help along the way. Ross often works with stylist Karla Welch, whose celebrity clients also include Justin Bieber, Sarah Paulson, Michelle Monaghan and many more A-listers.

The duo collaborate on Ross's red carpet looks, often pulling straight from the runway — one of our recent favourites being this all-red ensemble from Sportmax's Spring/Summer 2025 collection.

Ross has also become somewhat of a style influencer, often posting her outfits from her extensive closet to her Instagram feed. This is a woman who knows how to put together a look.

Her maximalist style proves that you can have fun with fashion at any age, and we're so here for that. Let's take a look at some of her best looks...

Alexandre Vauthier

Styled by Welch, Ross wore this Alexandre Vauthier Spring/Summer 2025 Couture fringed gown to the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar's Party. Over the top and dramatic, the textured dress was paired with patent Giuseppe Zanotti peep-toe pumps for a sexy balance. We're obsessed. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Marni

Ross is a close friend of Marni creative director Francesco Risso, and regular wearer of his designs, so it's no surprise that he asked her to walk in the brand's Autumn/Winter 2025 show in Milan last month. Wearing a pop-art style neon yellow gown, with fluffy cuffs, Ross looked every part the supermodel. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Alaïa

In January, Ross was awarded the Fashion Trailblazer honour at the 2025 WWD Style Awards. She wore an eyelet studded Alaïa bodysuit for the occasion, complete with a white Le Teckel bag and Cœur heels. Super chic. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Marc Jacobs

For a Marc Jacobs show, you simply must wear full Marc Jacobs — and Ross dutifully channelled the designer's vision for Spring/Summer 2025. Held at New York's Public Library in February, the show unofficially kicked off New York Fashion Week. Ross's doll-like outfit played with exaggerated silhouettes and colours, for a stand-out look. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ferragamo

She loves yellow, and we love it on her! One of our all-time favourite Tracee Ellis Ross fashion moments came last September, when she wore this full Ferragamo look straight from the Autumn/Winter 2024 runway. We're still thinking about those feathered heels... (Image credit: Getty Images)

Willy Chavarria

Ross is more than just a fashion fan, she's a fashion cheerleader. She wore full Willy Chavarria for the designer's show at New York Fashion Week last September. Those red Alaïa pumps appear to be the same pair as the ones she wore with the Sportmax jumpsuit...could we love her anymore? (Image credit: Getty Images)

Marni

Ross showcased a major method dressing moment last year at The New Museum's Spring Gala in New York City. She wore this hand-painted Marni gown, proving her deep friendship with creative director Francesco Risso. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Balmain

Ross and Welch worked together on this look for Vanity Fair Oscar party last year — a gorgeous monochrome Balmain gown. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Prada

When you go to Milan, you wear Prada. Ross wore the brand head-to-toe to sit front row at its Autumn/Winter 2024 show last February. We love the oversized workwear jacket with the sheer ladylike shirt. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sportmax

She's a Sportmax girlie — we love that Ross tends to revisit the same brands. For her appearance on Jimmy Fallon last year she wore look 7 of the Pre-Fall 2024 collection, styled by Welch of course. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Loewe

Ross doesn't need a red carpet event to look fabulous, as proven from this bottle green Loewe jacket she stepped out in New York in last year. Completed by Phoebe Philo sunglasses and Bottega Veneta boots, we just know that her personal wardrobe must be what dreams are made of. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Fear Of God

We're obsessed with this tonal dressing moment from the Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala last year. This fuzzy Fear Of God coat turned into a dress by a corset waist belt? With matching point-toe pumps? Only Ms Ross. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Supreme

Ross is a style chameleon, and can make streetwear look high-fashion. She wore this Supreme T-shirt to a Lakers game with a slicked back bun, gold hoops and her signature red lipstick. This is going on our weekend moodboard ASAP. (Image credit: Getty Images)