13 looks that prove Tracee Ellis Ross is the ultimate fashion icon
From Marni to Marc Jacobs, her style is impeccable both on and off the red carpet
Tracee Ellis Ross is very firmly in her fashion era. Already this year she has been honoured with WWD's Fashion Trailblazer award and walked for Marni at Milan Fashion Week, but style is in her DNA. How could it not be when Diana Ross is her mother?
The now-52-year-old actress is best known for her iconic role as Joan Clayton in the hit noughties TV show Girlfriends, matriarch Rainbow Johnson in the hilarious sitcom Black-ish, and is appearing in the new season of Black Mirror, coming out later this month. She made her runway debut alongside her superstar mum in 1990 for Mugler. She then walked for the house again, this time alone, in 1991. Writing on Instagram, she said: "I have to say…..looking back, I’m amazed by my confidence the second time around...you betta werk 19 year old TER."
A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross)
A photo posted by on
She was always destined to be a fashion icon — but that doesn't mean she hasn't had some help along the way. Ross often works with stylist Karla Welch, whose celebrity clients also include Justin Bieber, Sarah Paulson, Michelle Monaghan and many more A-listers.
The duo collaborate on Ross's red carpet looks, often pulling straight from the runway — one of our recent favourites being this all-red ensemble from Sportmax's Spring/Summer 2025 collection.
A post shared by Karla Welch (@karlawelchstylist)
A photo posted by on
Ross has also become somewhat of a style influencer, often posting her outfits from her extensive closet to her Instagram feed. This is a woman who knows how to put together a look.
A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross)
A photo posted by on
Her maximalist style proves that you can have fun with fashion at any age, and we're so here for that. Let's take a look at some of her best looks...
Alexandre Vauthier
Marni
Alaïa
Marc Jacobs
Ferragamo
Willy Chavarria
Marni
Balmain
Prada
Sportmax
Loewe
Fear Of God
Supreme
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Rebecca Jane Hill is a freelance fashion editor and stylist. She is the former fashion editor at Drapers, and has contributed to publications such as Elle, Refinery29, Stylist, Glamour, The Face, Dazed, Bricks, and Riposte. She has also worked with brands such as Dr Martens, Gucci and Calvin Klein across strategy, consultancy and creative direction.
-
Hôtel Pilgrim, Paris: A stylish stay in the Latin Quarter
Looking for a home away from home in Paris? Hôtel Pilgrim feels welcoming and familiar while still exuding classic Parisian style.
By Lauren Hughes
-
Anna + Nina on their whimsical designs, new London store, and an exclusive upcoming collection
We catch up with one half of the design duo to discuss their 9-to-5
By Sofia Piza
-
I'm a Health Editor and marathon runner who’s long struggled to make recovery a habit - enter, my lazy girl's guide to R&R
Recovery is all too easy to skip when you’re busy, but it’s as essential as working out to boost wellbeing - which is where these handy tips come in.
By Ally Head