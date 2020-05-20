The thoughtful reason behind Kate Middleton’s outfit at Meghan’s wedding

Kate Middleton is known for her elegant fashion sense, and the thoughtfulness that goes into picking specific outfits for certain occasions.

Case in point: her sister and brother-in-law’s wedding two years ago. The Duchess of Cambridge wore an understated cream tailored coat by Alexander McQueen.

This was actually one that she already owned, and had worn several time before, including to Princess Charlotte’s christening in 2015, and Trooping the Colour in 2016.

It’s thought that Kate Middleton chose to recycle this outfit so as not to steal any limelight from the bride, Meghan Markle.

Not only is the outfit very understated, but it also meant people wouldn’t focus on finding out where Kate’s incredible new dress was from.

While this may not be true, we wouldn’t be surprised if the Duchess did have a little thought for the bride when choosing her outfit.