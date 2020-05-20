Kensington Palace has just released a behind the scenes photo of Kate Middleton

This is lovely.

Kate Middleton is undoubtedly the most talked-about woman in the world, stepping up ‘more than ever before’ during the coronavirus pandemic.

From her strict childcare rules during lockdown and her new ‘guards down’ approach to Zoom calls to her viral photography competition on Instagram and her sweet behind-the-scenes videos, Kate Middleton and the Cambridge children have been the talk of lockdown.

This morning, the Duchess of Cambridge made news once more as Kensington Palace posted a throwback photo to their Instagram page.

The photo in question sees a stunning fresh-faced Kate working hard to prepare her Back to Nature garden for the Chelsea Flower Show last year.

‘One year on from The Duchess of Cambridge’s #BackToNature Garden, the Chelsea Flower Show is going digital!’, read the caption. ‘Visit @The_RHS to join the virtual #ChelseaFlowerShow for practical gardening advice from world-leading designers and experts – all from the comfort of your own home.

‘The Duchess’s Back to Nature garden in 2019 aimed to highlight the physical and mental health benefits of the natural world and inspire children, families, and communities to enjoy the great outdoors.’

‘I really feel that nature and being interactive outdoors has huge benefits on our physical and mental wellbeing, particularly for young children,’ the Duchess of Cambridge announced at the time of garden’s opening. ‘I hope that this woodland that we have created here really inspires families, kids and communities to get outside, enjoy nature and the outdoors and spend quality time together.’

