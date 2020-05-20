Apparently the Queen wasn’t keen on this detail of Meghan’s wedding dress

Yesterday marked the second wedding anniversary of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and while it’s rumoured they celebrated quietly in LA, we took a trip down sartorial memory lane.

We looked back at Meghan’s special wedding earrings, and all the rules her wedding guests had to follow.

But they weren’t the only ones who had to follow guidelines, as the bride herself had to get approval from the Queen for her wedding gown, as do all royal brides.

Her Majesty did approve the minimalist Givenchy design, however there was apparently one little detail she wasn’t a fan of.

According to the Mail on Sunday, she wasn’t too keen on Meghan wearing white, having been married and divorced before.

Sources told the paper, ‘The Queen is said to have expressed surprise that Meghan, a divorcee, wore quite such a white dress for her wedding.

This has never been confirmed though, it is a very old-fashioned idea that brides should wear white as a symbol of purity, and that the relationship hasn’t been consummated.