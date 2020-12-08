How Kate Middleton’s new handbag was a sweet nod to Meghan Markle

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Kate effect strikes again. The Duchess of Cambridge carried on her royal tour of the UK with a visit to Edinburgh yesterday, and the handbag she wore sold out immediately, despite having only launched yesterday.

Don’t worry though, it’s coming back in stock soon, and you can add your email address below to be notified as soon as it’s available again.

As with her first outfit of the tour, Kate carried on supporting local labels and designers, this time carrying a clutch bag by Scottish brand Strathberry.

MULTREES CHAIN WALLETEMBOSSED CROC BLACK, £255 at Strathberry (re-stocking soon) View Deal Available in four colourways, the style launched yesterday, and while the embossed croc has now sold out, it is now available for pre-order, delivering for Christmas/end of December.

You may have heard of the brand previously, as Kate isn’t the only royal fan. Meghan Markle actually owns several Strathberry bags herself, so may have given her sister-in-law the recommendation. She has reportedly been a fan of the brand ever since her first official outings with Prince Harry in 2017.

Shop Meghan’s Strathberry exact handbags

EAST/WEST MINI in bottle green, £425 at Strathberry

Meghan wore this cute little bag on her visit to Edinburgh in 2018. View Deal

THE STRATHBERRY MIDI TOTE TAN BRIDLE LEATHER, £545 at Strathberry

The Duchess wore this tote during her visit to Ireland in July of 2019. We know she is a fan of sustainable labels which might explain her love of the brand. View Deal

THE STRATHBERRY MIDI TOTE BURGUNDY/NAVY/VANILLA, £545 at Strathberry

This bag sold out within 11 minutes of Meghan wearing it in Nottingham in 2017. View Deal

The Duchess of Sussex even wore one of them on a visit to Edinburgh herself, a further little nod Kate may have thought of.

The sustainable and independent brand was founded in 2013 and also counts Lady Gaga amongst its customers.

Leanne Hundleby, Strathberry owner and co-founder says, ‘It’s so thrilling to see Her Royal Highness the Duchess of Cambridge disembarking in our hometown with one of our brand new Strathberry designs. We’re completely overjoyed and honoured that she chose to support a small, independent Scottish brand during her visit to Scotland. Her endorsement means the world to us, and she looks incredibly beautiful and sophisticated, as always.’