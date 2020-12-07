Kate Middleton’s going on tour outfit is a tribute to her destination

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince William and Kate Middleton have started their three-day royal train tour of the UK, during which they will ‘pay tribute to the incredible work of individuals and organisations that have gone above and beyond in response to the coronavirus pandemic’.

The couple met up with essential travel workers at Euston station last night, before boarding the train. They followed government guidelines by wearing face masks while chatting to people, with the Duchess re-using a floral mask she was first spotted wearing in September.

Her outfit, as usual, was full of significance. With their first stop being Edinburgh, she opted to wear a tartan scarf by Yorke Scarves, which she also wore on the couple’s official tour of Canada.

Shop Kate’s look below:

Tartan Shawl, £14.95 at Yorke Scarves

Make like Kate and wrap up warm with this wool scarf. View Deal

HARRIS WHARF LONDON Volcano pressed-wool coat, £535 at MatchesFashion

As previously mentioned, Kate has had her green Alexander McQueen coat for quite a while, so you sadly can’t buy it anymore. However this one is very similar and just as chic. View Deal

LOVE LETTER SMALL TOP HANDLE BAG, £1,595 at Grace Han

Kate’s been spotted wearing this bag for several recent engagements so it looks like it’s her current favourite and for good reason: it goes with everything. View Deal

It matched her moss green Alexander McQueen coat perfectly, which was another pre-loved item.

Finishing off her look, she accessorised with a handbag by British designer Grace Han, a simple black bag with top handle and golf hardware detailing.

According to Kensington Palace’s statement, ‘The duke and duchess are very much looking forward to shining a spotlight on the incredible work that has been done across the country throughout this difficult year and to sharing their gratitude on behalf of the nation for all those supporting their local communities ahead of the Christmas holidays.’