You can buy an almost identical version of Kate Middleton’s Ascot dress

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Kate Middleton might have waited five years to make her Ascot debut, but when she did, she did it in style, and since then hasn’t put a fashion foot wrong (she even has a special bra hack for the more see-through intricate dresses).

While of course this year she won’t an appearance due to the event happening behind closed doors for health and safety reasons, last year she looked stunning in a pale blue Elie Saab gown. It featured sheer sleeves with delicate lace patterns, a full skirt and pussy bow at the neck.

While of course you can no longer buy this particular style, MiddletonMaven did point out on Twitter that Self-Portrait have come out with a very similar version, should you wish to snap it up for any occasions this summer, now that we’re seeing the end of lockdown.

Shop now: Pale Blue Chiffon Trimmed Dress for £300 from Self-Portrait

The pale blue chiffon trimmed dress features a pretty pleated skirt, trimmed with lace, as well as a bow on the neckline too. You can pre-order it for a dispatch date of 17th July, and it is currently available in all sizes.

Happy shopping.