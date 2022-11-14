How Charles is spending his first birthday as King

Today marks King Charles III first birthday on the throne as newly appointed monarch.

To celebrate turning 74 years old today, there are a host of special ceremonies planned. A new bank holiday has been announced for King Charles’ coronation in May, but will he follow the late Queen Elizabeth II's footsteps and have two birthdays?

To mark the occasion, the changing of the guards and gun salutes will take place. On top of that, a ceremony will be held at Buckingham Palace which will include the Band of the Household Cavalry performing Happy Birthday.

It is the first time gun salutes have fired across London in honour of the King's birthday. The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery will fire 41 volleys in Green Park, followed by a Happy Birthday performance. How beautiful does it sound?

🎶 Happy Birthday is played at today’s Changing the Guard ceremony to mark His Majesty The King’s birthday.Thank you @BandHCav! pic.twitter.com/uZ1RvmbNfNNovember 14, 2022 See more

While gun salutes and performances take place across London, Charles is thought to be spending his day privately at Clarence House with his wife, Queen Consort Camilla.

The 14th of November 2022 will surely be a memorable day for the King, and marks his first birthday on the throne.

The late Queen Elizabeth II always celebrated two birthdays - one on the actual day of her birth, and a separate date for an official birthday, too.

Charles is expected to follow the tradition and announce an official birthday in the Spring.

Having a birthday in mid-November makes public celebrations a bit more difficult, so it's believed that a Spring date will work as a second birthday.

Wishing His Majesty The King a very happy birthday today. pic.twitter.com/J1ziCRIyU5November 14, 2022 See more

King Charles III made history as the oldest royal to become King, following Queen Elizabeth II's death in September.

Just like his mother, his second birthday will take place in brighter and warmer conditions.

Celebrating two birthdays is a royal tradition, stemming from King George II in 1748. At the time, he moved his birthday from November to June so that the public could celebrate without it raining (hopefully).

Keep your eyes peeled for the official date!