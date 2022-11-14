How Charles is spending his first birthday as King
Will he have two birthdays?
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign-up to our newsletter
Today marks King Charles III first birthday on the throne as newly appointed monarch.
To celebrate turning 74 years old today, there are a host of special ceremonies planned. A new bank holiday has been announced for King Charles’ coronation in May, but will he follow the late Queen Elizabeth II's footsteps and have two birthdays?
To mark the occasion, the changing of the guards and gun salutes will take place. On top of that, a ceremony will be held at Buckingham Palace which will include the Band of the Household Cavalry performing Happy Birthday.
It is the first time gun salutes have fired across London in honour of the King's birthday. The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery will fire 41 volleys in Green Park, followed by a Happy Birthday performance. How beautiful does it sound?
🎶 Happy Birthday is played at today’s Changing the Guard ceremony to mark His Majesty The King’s birthday.Thank you @BandHCav! pic.twitter.com/uZ1RvmbNfNNovember 14, 2022
While gun salutes and performances take place across London, Charles is thought to be spending his day privately at Clarence House with his wife, Queen Consort Camilla.
The 14th of November 2022 will surely be a memorable day for the King, and marks his first birthday on the throne.
The late Queen Elizabeth II always celebrated two birthdays - one on the actual day of her birth, and a separate date for an official birthday, too.
Charles is expected to follow the tradition and announce an official birthday in the Spring.
Having a birthday in mid-November makes public celebrations a bit more difficult, so it's believed that a Spring date will work as a second birthday.
Wishing His Majesty The King a very happy birthday today. pic.twitter.com/J1ziCRIyU5November 14, 2022
King Charles III made history as the oldest royal to become King, following Queen Elizabeth II's death in September.
Just like his mother, his second birthday will take place in brighter and warmer conditions.
Celebrating two birthdays is a royal tradition, stemming from King George II in 1748. At the time, he moved his birthday from November to June so that the public could celebrate without it raining (hopefully).
Keep your eyes peeled for the official date!
Dionne Brighton is a Trainee Writer at Marie Claire UK.
Born in London, Dionne got her degree in English Literature at the University of East Anglia with an special interest in Wellness and Feminism. She loves to write about Women’s health and all things female empowerment.
In her spare time you will find her reading a good book, writing in her journal or fuelling her Asos addiction.
She can’t resist a good groove and sing-a-long, (don't expect Dionne Warwick vocals) and loves a trip to the theatre.
-
Stormzy's fanboy moment with Taylor Swift is the best thing you will see today
Who knew Stormzy was a Swiftie too?
By Dionne Brighton
-
I had a serious case of post pill acne – here’s how I got rid of it
Yes, coming off the pill can cause changes in the skin
By Penny Goldstone
-
Turns out, putting toothpaste on spots isn't the most effective treatment—here's why
You'll be surprised at what this old wive's tale trick can do to your skin...
By Shannon Lawlor
-
Prince George will never be King, according to history writer
Will Prince William be the last to take the throne?
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Protestor throws eggs at King Charles during an event
The protestor shouted: “This country was built on the blood of slaves"
By Megan C. Hills
-
Kate Middleton's carol concert features a sweetest nod to the Queen
What a lovely gesture!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Meghan Markle says 'difficult' is 'a code word for the B-word' on new podcast episode
'Its usage certainly has undertones.'
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Mike Tindall knows 'what he can and cannot say' on I'm a Celebrity
He's well versed in the royal way according to one expert
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince William explains why he believes 'disappointment is a part of life'
He opened up about all things mental health with football legends
By Dionne Brighton
-
Queen Elizabeth ‘really hit it off’ with Tom Cruise before she passed away
They got on so well they set up a lunch date
By Megan C. Hills
-
William and Kate are "more popular than ever before," body language expert says
They're modernising the Firm.
By Iris Goldsztajn