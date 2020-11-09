Kate Middleton wore the Queen’s earrings on Remembrance Sunday

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

For the first time in a long time, the royal family reunited for Remembrance Sunday, with the Queen and Kate Middleton amongst the senior royals attending the social distanced ceremony.

As with many other events this year, the Remembrance Day service was adapted and scaled back due to coronavirus, with precautionary guidelines in place to control the outbreak.

Kate Middleton’s dress was full of significance as usual, starting with the reason she wore three poppies on her coat lapel.

She also nodded to the Queen by wearing a piece of her jewellery: diamond and pearl earrings. This isn’t the first time Kate has worn them either, as she previously chose them to introduce Prince Louis to the world outside the Lindo Wing.

The earrings have also been spotted at other royal engagements including her and William’s tour of the Netherlands in 2016.

Her Majesty The Queen is also a fan of the diamonds, as she wore them during her 2012 Jubilee celebrations, so they are clearly very special to her.

Whilst the family, like many others, can’t mix together at the moment, it’s a sweet nod from Kate to the Queen.

The ceremony itself was a little different this year, as the Queen usually lays a wreath at the foot of the Cenotaph memorial herself, however this time Prince Charles took her place.