Kate Middleton got a vegan leather handbag for her birthday

You might have missed it due to the media storm around Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stepping down as senior members of the royal family, but it was actually Kate Middleton’s 38th birthday yesterday.

The Duchess of Cambridge was spotted entering Buckingham Palace, where she was expected to celebrate in private with Prince William, and other members of the royal family, although the Queen and Prince Philip are reportedly still in Sandringham.

Whilst we aren’t yet sure what her family got her for her birthday, we do know she received a very conscious fashion gift from PETA.

The handbag by Parisian brand ASHOKA, is made from apple leather, which is of course completely vegan and eco friendly.

‘Vegan accessories in materials like apple leather are kinder to the planet and animals. PETA hopes the gift will encourage the Duchess make conscious, animal-friendly choices in her wardrobe – and her many admirers to do the same’, explains PETA Director Elisa Allen.

The bag is still available to buy should you wish to mimic Kate, though we’re not entirely sure whether she will be wearing it as royals aren’t technically allowed to accept gifts.

This comes after the royal couple announced the Earthshot Prize late last year, to ‘inspire the the planet’s greatest problem solvers to solve Earth’s greatest problems’.