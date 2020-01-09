Here’s why everyone’s talking about Prince William’s top secret London meeting

Following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s shock announcement that they will be stepping down from their role as ‘senior’ members of the royal family, the Mountbatten-Windsors have been making non-stop headlines.

But among the Duke and Duchess’ controversial decision to step down and the celebrations around the Duchess of Cambridge’s birthday, one royal family member to make viral news this week was Prince William, getting the world talking as he took part in a top secret London meeting.

The secret event in question saw the Duke, President of BAFTA, take part in a roundtable discussion with broadcasters.

The roundtable reportedly saw the Duke discussing a need to highlight climate change on TV with commissioning editors from Channel 4, BBC, ITV and Sky.

CEO of BAFTA, Amanda Berry released a statement after the meeting, announcing: ‘It is incredibly encouraging to start this new year and decade with the Duke, who is passionate about the environment, joining senior broadcast leaders to discuss how the TV industry can help to highlight climate change – and the opportunities to make a difference – within their programming.’

She continued: ‘At BAFTA, we believe that the creative industries represent the greatest opportunity to put these issues in the spotlight.’

We’re very excited to see where this all leads.