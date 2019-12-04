Kate Middleton borrowed the Queen’s earrings to meet the Trumps

Donald and Melania Trump have arrived for their two-day visit of the UK, and were last night hosted by the Queen at Buckingham Palace for the NATO reception.

Whilst Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were absent (they are on a six-week break for the holidays), and Prince Andrew apparently wasn’t invited (understandable), the Duchess of Cambridge was there to greet the presidential couple.

For the occasion, she wore a bright green dress by one of her favourite British designers, Emilia Wickstead. She also borrowed a little something from Her Majesty: diamond drop earrings.

The Queen has previously worn them to the State Opening of Parliament in 2012, and Kate has worn them on several occasions since, as it’s quite normal for the women in the royal family to borrow jewellery from the Queen’s extensive collection, especially for formal events such as a state banquet.

The Duchess has in fact worn these at a Kensington Palace gala in 2017, as well as a state visit to Norway in 2018.

Meghan Markle has also borrowed jewellery in the past, notable her incredible art deco wedding day tiara.

Another fun fact for you: according to royal etiquette, royals shouldn’t wear diamonds before 6pm, but as this reception was in the evening, it was totally fine for Kate to wear the earrings.