Donald Trump will be arriving in the UK in the next few days

Here's everything to know...

Last year saw Donald Trump’s first official visit of the United Kingdom, announcing before he left, ‘I think they like me over there’.

In response, the UK came out in force to say otherwise, holding mass protests in the streets, resulting in the President actually avoiding the English capital and staying at Windsor and Chequers for his official engagements instead.

Earlier this year, he returned, this time arriving in London with the entire Trump family, staying as guests of the Queen.

Two Donald Trump visits in two years is enough right? Apparently not, with it reported that the President will be paying Blighty another visit, set to arrive in just a few days.

Why is Donald Trump coming to the UK for the third time since his election? On official business, with the President flying in for a NATO summit on international security.

Yes, the President will spend just two days in Britain, arriving on Monday 2 December and flying out on Wednesday 4 December.

‘President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will travel to the United Kingdom from December 2 to 4, 2019, to attend the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Leaders Meeting and a reception hosted by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace,’ a statement by the White House announced.

Well that’s that. We’re interested to see how London will respond.