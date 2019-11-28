One Royal Family member has not been invited to meet Donald Trump

Awks.

It has been reported that Donald Trump will be paying the UK a visit next week, set to arrive in the next few days.

But while DT’s third visit since his election is for official business, flying in for a NATO summit on international security, the President will also be catching up with the Royals.

‘President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will travel to the United Kingdom from December 2 to 4, 2019, to attend the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Leaders Meeting and a reception hosted by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace,’ a statement by the White House announced.

And it won’t just be the Queen that Donald Trump will be seeing, with the Monarch set to be joined by quite a few of the Mountbatten-Windsor family.

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall will both be in attendance, as will the Earl of Wessex, the Princess Royal, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester and Princess Alexandra.

But who is not going to be there?

It was reported that the Duchess of Cambridge would be attending solo, with the Duke of Cambridge overseas on official business, and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are currently celebrating Thanksgiving in America.

There is one Royal Family member however who is rumoured to have not been invited, Prince Andrew.

The Duke of York, who has been surrounded by controversy since his BBC Newsnight interview about Jeffrey Epstein has since stepped down from royal duties.