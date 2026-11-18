With frost underfoot each morning and commutes spent in near-constant darkness, it’s time for our outfits to tick the three Cs: cosy; comfortable and chic (or its less overused cousin, contemporary). Handily, come winter, it takes only one item to do the sartorial heavy lifting, and it’s another favourite C-word: the coat.
For those of us who prioritise our circulation just as much as our fashion credibility, Julia Garner showcased the perfect solution on a recent outing in New York’s Tribeca district. The actress successfully combined one of the season’s most-loved outerwear trends: the faux fur-trim jacket with that school-run comfort blanket, the puffer.
The appeal of mixing decadent faux fur with something as practical as a puffer lies in how easily it lifts an outfit—even something as simple as Garner’s jeans, ballet flats and a cashmere jumper—while keeping both feet firmly planted in practical territory.
Think of it as a slightly quieter, wear-every-day alternative to the all-over faux fur jackets that sat at the forefront of many a great wardrobe last year, yet didn’t quite translate to the everyday. Or a more all-occasion version of our long-loved but decidedly plainer puffer jackets. The ultimate in versatility.
Shop Julia’s faux fur-trim puffer coat outfit
THE ANDAMANE
The Andamane Black Belted Jacket
This, we believe, is Garner’s exact faux fur-trim puffer coat from Italian label The Andamane. It’s almost entirely sold-out, so you’ll need to be quick.
Jigsaw
Winchester Straight Leg Jean
A great pair of jeans (or eight) is a must in any wardrobe and the light wash of Garner’s chosen style a great contrast to the more dressed-up effect of the faux fur trim. This Jigsaw pair has a small amount of elastane woven through for a little stretch.
LOEWE
Amazona 180 Medium Leather Shoulder Bag
Yes, it features the much-debated (but aesthetically pleasing) one handle, open-top design, but Loewe’s Amazona bag has a hidden compartment inside to keep your things safe.
& Other Stories
Slim Oval-Frame Sunglasses
We know it’s winter, but we love the way Garner’s orange lenses add an extra layer of attitude to her look.
JAEGER
Leather Flat Square Toe Ballet Pumps
The square toe and longer coverage of these classic black leather ballet flats make them a touch more modern.
H&M
Fine-Knit Cashmere Jumper
We’ve said it before: the long-sleeve T-shirt is one of the most underrated basics in any wardrobe, and one of the easiest to style. Reach for one whenever your coat can hold the entire outfit.
Shop more faux fur jackets
H&M
Fluffy-Collared Bubble-Hem Jacket
H&M has some impressive pieces in store right now. This shorter jacket is a great throw-on for the school run.
M&S
Faux Fur Scarf Flight Bomber Jacket
For a slightly shorter, less bulky cut, this M&S bomber jacket nips in neatly at the waist. The faux fur trim is detachable, too.
Zara
Faux Fur Puffer Jacket
High street stalwart Zara has this strong alternative, with larger contrasting colour lapels that enhance the faux-fur detail.
ROTATE
Donatella Faux-Fur Hood Shell Coat - 4
Rotate’s faux fur trim coat was so popular last winter, it’s updated the sell-out style with an elegant black trim.
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