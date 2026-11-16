‘Iconic’ and ‘chic’ are, admittedly, words that get far too much airtime when talking about fashion. And yet, some items simply slot into the icon category with no better way to describe them, Balenciaga’s Le City bag being one of them.
It was 2003, when Kate Moss was sighted with a black version, that Le City first achieved cult status. Mary-Kate Olsen later cemented it by carrying a medium Le City in mint green, while Sarah Jessica Parker went oversized with her outing. And while the style never went away, it did take something of a back seat when Demna Gvasalia was at the helm of the fashion house.
Over the past year though, we’ve spotted Le City on the arms of influential figures including British actress Naomi Ackie and fashion creator Ava Black, and noticed that the resale price has leapt up. Indeed, some original early-2000s preloved styles are selling for over £1,400—far more than the original circa £500 price tag.
One of the bag’s most loyal fans is Nicole Richie who, we’ve jealously noted, owned a Balenciaga Le City in at least four shades in the early 2000s—white, red, green and yellow—and is now one of the key faces of the 25-year anniversary campaign. “My Balenciaga bags have been with me through every era of my life. They’ve only gotten better with age, and you know what? So have I!” says the actress and presenter.
“The City was one of the original It bags, and arguably the accessory that introduced Balenciaga to an entirely new audience,” says Hanushka Toni, founder of luxury resale platform Sellier. “Before Le City, Balenciaga was primarily celebrated for its fashion. The bag gave the brand a cultural identity that extended far beyond the runway.”
Richie’s campaign is not the only talking point of Le City’s anniversary celebrations. The House has also worked with Damien Hirst on a limited-edition run of designs, in a collaboration now called Damienciaga. It features some of the artist’s best-known motifs: butterflies depicted through multi-coloured spots, attention-grabbing embroidery patches and colourful mandalas.
And, of course, there are global celebrations to match, with flagship Balenciaga stores transformed into Le City Houses, where everyone’s invited. The stores in Paris, New York, Tokyo, Shanghai and Beijing will host immersive experiences, photo montages and archives celebrating enduring Balenciaga fans, all open for visitors to see.
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For those of us who already own a Le City, appointments can also be booked for handle re-lacing, bag charm consultations (yes, you can now have someone curate your own charm collection), monogramming and repairs. But, new-leather smell aside, is there any difference between today’s Le City and the original?
First designed in 2001 by then-Creative Director Nicolas Ghesquière, Le City, as Toni explains, “perfectly captured the irreverence of the era. Fashion was less polished, less calculated and infinitely more adventurous. The City embodied all of that. It was slouchy, oversized and a little scruffy. It was a luxury handbag that didn’t take itself too seriously, and that was precisely what made it so desirable.”
Taking inspiration from a biker’s jacket, it was this grunge-meets-cool aesthetic that quickly captured attention from the likes of Moss, Olsen and Richie.
While Le City itself was officially relaunched in 2024 and Pierpaolo Piccioli created a more luxurious version in 2025, adorned with crystals, it’s the original that holds most interest on the resale market. “The newer iterations have yet to establish a meaningful presence on the secondary market, and we’ve seen relatively few come through so far,” says Toni. So, if you have one on a shelf in your wardrobe that you’re not making use of, now is the time to pass it on to someone who will.