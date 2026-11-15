As a Fashion Director with a Discerning Eye, These Are the Just-Landed Zara Party Pieces That Look Luxe—Plus the Classic Coat I’m Making an Exception For

Your weekly style guide to everything I’m loving, bookmarking, and shopping.

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What Lily Loves
(Image credit: Future, Zara, Nomasei, Net-a-porter)
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Welcome to What Lily Loves, a personal edit of the pieces, places and ideas currently inspiring me. Essentially, your insider guide to what’s shaping my wardrobe and daily rituals. From standout finds and under-the-radar designers to shopping destinations, cultural hotspots, restaurants and podcasts, here are the latest discoveries I’m genuinely loving.

The Designer Drop

Tove’s Laura Coat

Believe it or not, I loathe buying classic wardrobe staples. Seriously, stay with me. Whether it’s a simple cream camisole or a classic black coat (both equally important pieces when building outfits), I work hard for my money and my motto has always been: why buy something boring when you can buy something that brings you joy and makes you smile every time you wear it?

However, there are a select few pieces that are so beautifully made and flattering that, despite their seemingly staid façade, they feel just as special. The Laura coat by British label Tove is one such piece. Combining classic tailoring with a cosy, brushed wool fabric, the result is a black coat so fabulous and warm that it will make the perfect cover-up for the festive season and beyond.

Spotlight On

Nomasei

Nomasei

(Image credit: Nomasei)

With a joint CV that includes Dior, Chloé, Louis Vuitton and Givenchy, NOMASEI founders Marine Braquet and Paule Tenaillon know a thing or two about shoe design. A chance meeting in an Italian shoe factory marked the beginning of their shoe label, with a shared ambition to bring together honest luxury, ethical commitment and exceptional design.

This week, following the success of their first pop-up, Braquet and Tenaillon will be taking up residence alongside stylist and designer Anna Foster’s circular denim label, E.L.V. Denim. Running until November 22nd, it’s the ideal opportunity to beat the Black Friday rush, get ahead of the festive shopping frenzy and shop independent.

NOMASEI in London will be open until November 22nd at 2 Blenheim Crescent, London, W11 2NN.

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New In This Week

Zara

Zara’s new-in section has its peaks and troughs, but just when you need it most, it delivers. Case in point, this week’s partywear drop, complete with vintage-inspired sequin dresses, dancefloor heels and statement accessories worthy of a designer runway. But don’t wait for your first invite to wear them. Style this sequin skirt with an oversized knit, sheer tights and heels to get into the party mood.

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On My Radar

SKATE at Somerset House

Skate at Somerset House

(Image credit: Skate at Somerset House. Photo by Owen Harvey)

What better way to kickstart the festive season than with an evening at SKATE at London’s Somerset House? From K-pop parties to late-night skating under the stars, plus a kids’ skating school, there’s something for everyone. SKATE is open until 10th January, but book early as tickets are always in high demand.

To book your tickets visit the Somerset House website.

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Lily Russo-Bah
Lily Russo-Bah
Fashion Director

Lily Russo-Bah joined Marie Claire UK as Fashion Director in 2024. With over 18 years of experience in fashion editorial and e-commerce across print and digital, she has delivered industry-leading editorial content, creative direction, and social strategy.

Lily is responsible for shaping and executing the magazine’s new fashion repositioning and content strategy. Her flair for trend spotting and distinctive editorial vision mean Marie Claire UK readers are always one step ahead of the game.

She is a passionate supporter of female empowerment, diversity and sustainability and in her new role she is thrilled to be able to support female founders, to highlight the diverse talent in the fashion industry and to give a platform to brands making a positive social impact in the world. 