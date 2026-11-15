As a Fashion Director with a Discerning Eye, These Are the Just-Landed Zara Party Pieces That Look Luxe—Plus the Classic Coat I’m Making an Exception For

Welcome to What Lily Loves, a personal edit of the pieces, places and ideas currently inspiring me. Essentially, your insider guide to what’s shaping my wardrobe and daily rituals. From standout finds and under-the-radar designers to shopping destinations, cultural hotspots, restaurants and podcasts, here are the latest discoveries I’m genuinely loving.
The Designer Drop
Tove’s Laura Coat
TOVE
Laura darted wool-blend plush coat
Believe it or not, I loathe buying classic wardrobe staples. Seriously, stay with me. Whether it’s a simple cream camisole or a classic black coat (both equally important pieces when building outfits), I work hard for my money and my motto has always been: why buy something boring when you can buy something that brings you joy and makes you smile every time you wear it?
However, there are a select few pieces that are so beautifully made and flattering that, despite their seemingly staid façade, they feel just as special. The Laura coat by British label Tove is one such piece. Combining classic tailoring with a cosy, brushed wool fabric, the result is a black coat so fabulous and warm that it will make the perfect cover-up for the festive season and beyond.
Spotlight On
Nomasei
With a joint CV that includes Dior, Chloé, Louis Vuitton and Givenchy, NOMASEI founders Marine Braquet and Paule Tenaillon know a thing or two about shoe design. A chance meeting in an Italian shoe factory marked the beginning of their shoe label, with a shared ambition to bring together honest luxury, ethical commitment and exceptional design.
This week, following the success of their first pop-up, Braquet and Tenaillon will be taking up residence alongside stylist and designer Anna Foster’s circular denim label, E.L.V. Denim. Running until November 22nd, it’s the ideal opportunity to beat the Black Friday rush, get ahead of the festive shopping frenzy and shop independent.
NOMASEI in London will be open until November 22nd at 2 Blenheim Crescent, London, W11 2NN.
Shop my favourites:
Nomasei
Patent Palace Pumps
Nomasei
Nono Loafers Khaki
Nomasei
Aria Ankle Boots
New In This Week
Zara
Zara’s new-in section has its peaks and troughs, but just when you need it most, it delivers. Case in point, this week’s partywear drop, complete with vintage-inspired sequin dresses, dancefloor heels and statement accessories worthy of a designer runway. But don’t wait for your first invite to wear them. Style this sequin skirt with an oversized knit, sheer tights and heels to get into the party mood.
Marie Claire Newsletter
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Shop my edit:
ZARA
Long Wool Blend Coat
ZARA
Midi Sequin Skirt
ZARA
Satin Handbag
ZARA
Metallic Bow Sandals
ZARA
Sequin Midi Dress
ZARA
Rhinestone Earrings
On My Radar
SKATE at Somerset House
What better way to kickstart the festive season than with an evening at SKATE at London’s Somerset House? From K-pop parties to late-night skating under the stars, plus a kids’ skating school, there’s something for everyone. SKATE is open until 10th January, but book early as tickets are always in high demand.
Lily Russo-Bah joined Marie Claire UK as Fashion Director in 2024. With over 18 years of experience in fashion editorial and e-commerce across print and digital, she has delivered industry-leading editorial content, creative direction, and social strategy.
Lily is responsible for shaping and executing the magazine’s new fashion repositioning and content strategy. Her flair for trend spotting and distinctive editorial vision mean Marie Claire UK readers are always one step ahead of the game.
She is a passionate supporter of female empowerment, diversity and sustainability and in her new role she is thrilled to be able to support female founders, to highlight the diverse talent in the fashion industry and to give a platform to brands making a positive social impact in the world.