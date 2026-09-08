As I'm sat here in woollen socks, shorts and a jumper, my outfit as much proof as our weather apps—or, of course, actually venturing outside—that the seasons are starting to shift. And so, as we say a collective hello to autumn, however sad we are to see summer slowly slip away, we also usher in a handful of true autumn wardrobe staples: the trench coat, jeans, ankle boots, and, of course, jackets. The latter of which have taken an especially fun direction, with the return of statement jackets, if taking inspiration from the autumn/winter 26 runways
Take the military jacket, reviving for another moment since its 2000s heyday. If Cheryl Cole was your style muse back then, you're sure to be more than familiar. The peplum also has a place. Yes, we're really looking back into the archives. And for the cool and casual, I bring to you the pared-back leather jacket. Plus, the track jacket stands in place of the well-loved shell styles currently sitting in our wardrobes.
Add to that a further focus on fur and blazers that are truly timeless and you'll find the autumn/winter 26 runways offer jacket inspiration for every kind of personal style and occasion. Something to suit everyone is what we like to see. Just scroll to see which could fill a spot in your wardrobe and make you fall in love with your existing wardrobe all over again.
6 Autumn/Winter 26 Jacket Trends to Know for Autumn
Military Moment
Attention! Must be paid to the military-like designs that cropped up across the Autumn/Winter 26 runways with Khaite and Isabel Marant leading the charge. Cast your minds back to the 2000's Indie Sleaze trend and you're sure to have no shortage of styling inspiration. Though super straight jeans—a key denim trend for this season—and black boots are truly timeless.
Allsaints
Rummy Cropped Leather Jacket
ZARA
Cropped Frog Fastening Blazer
Khaite
York Jacket With Cord Embroidery
Clean Leather
Leather jackets are an autumn/winter wardrobe staple, yet tiny tweaks in design shift them with each season. Where ruched shoulders and gold-tone hardware took centre stage this time last year, it's pared-back minimalism leading the charge this time around. Invisible buttons, no zips, no frills. Just take a look at Victoria Beckham.
Victoria Beckham
Leather Pea Coat in Black
DUCIE
Gia Brown Leather Jacket
JAEGER
Pure Leather Collarless Short Jacket
Fur Finish
Fashion's love affair with furis officially entering its third season, having taken over the Autumn/Winter 2025 runways in February last year. Until the colder weather truly takes hold, turn to fur trims over full-on coverage. Whilst the debate around good and bad materials rumbles on, for me, shearling—particularly when it's a by-product of the food industry—is the way to go. Although, if faux fur takes your fancy, it's wise to invest in higher-quality fabrics, lest your jacket become matted after one wear.
Reformation
Faux Fur Trim Matilda Jacket
WAT THE BRAND
Faux Fur Collared Bomber - Black
M&S
Faux Fur Trim Textured Blazer
To The Track
If retro shell jackets were the trending style of spring, autumn is taking the trend back to the track. Stella McCartney silenced any doubters who thought this particular jacket couldn’t be worn beyond the gym. Comfortable, polished and endlessly practical, it’s a casual jacket trend that needs little convincing to come on board with, even when we aren’t wearing gym kit.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
& Other Stories
Nylon Funnel-Collar Jacket
The Frankie Shop
Drea Bomber Jacket in Pink
STELLA MCCARTNEY
Cream Panelled Shell Jacket
Double Down
Look to Saint Laurent and you'll, of course, see the sharply tailored smoking jacket. Look to Chanel and you'll see black blazers in tweed. Look to Celine and you'll find slight tweaks to the classic black blazer, with shoulders sharper, waists more defined and sleeve lengths perfectly tailored to the length of an arm. All of which prove the appeal of a sharply tailored black jacket still stands strong. Though investing wisely and taking it to a tailor to create the perfect fit is what makes this piece a true staple.
COS
Double-Breasted Peplum Blazer
TOVE
Hero Double-Breasted Crepe Blazer
COS
Black Belted Peplum Jacket
Precision Peplums
The 2010s peplum trend has been slowly clawing its way towards a comeback for quite some time now, and it seems Dior, Stella McCartney, CFCL and Tolu Coker are all big champions of the silhouette-enhancing shape this autumn. Be it blazers, denim jackets, parkas or knits, be prepared to see precision tailoring with waist-enhancing qualities dominate this winter.