Trophy Jackets Are Back—From Peplums to Military, These Are the 6 Trends to Know for Autumn

Military moments, tracksuit tops and a big focus on fur—these jacket trends are sure to keep you looking stylish and warm

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AW26 Jacket Trends
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As I'm sat here in woollen socks, shorts and a jumper, my outfit as much proof as our weather apps—or, of course, actually venturing outside—that the seasons are starting to shift. And so, as we say a collective hello to autumn, however sad we are to see summer slowly slip away, we also usher in a handful of true autumn wardrobe staples: the trench coat, jeans, ankle boots, and, of course, jackets. The latter of which have taken an especially fun direction, with the return of statement jackets, if taking inspiration from the autumn/winter 26 runways

Take the military jacket, reviving for another moment since its 2000s heyday. If Cheryl Cole was your style muse back then, you're sure to be more than familiar. The peplum also has a place. Yes, we're really looking back into the archives. And for the cool and casual, I bring to you the pared-back leather jacket. Plus, the track jacket stands in place of the well-loved shell styles currently sitting in our wardrobes.

Add to that a further focus on fur and blazers that are truly timeless and you'll find the autumn/winter 26 runways offer jacket inspiration for every kind of personal style and occasion. Something to suit everyone is what we like to see. Just scroll to see which could fill a spot in your wardrobe and make you fall in love with your existing wardrobe all over again.

Military Moment

Khaite autumn/winter 26 runway - military jacket trend

(Image credit: Launchmetrics/Marie Claire)

Attention! Must be paid to the military-like designs that cropped up across the Autumn/Winter 26 runways with Khaite and Isabel Marant leading the charge. Cast your minds back to the 2000's Indie Sleaze trend and you're sure to have no shortage of styling inspiration. Though super straight jeans—a key denim trend for this season—and black boots are truly timeless.

Clean Leather

Victoria Beckham aw26 runway

(Image credit: Launchmetrics/Marie Claire)

Leather jackets are an autumn/winter wardrobe staple, yet tiny tweaks in design shift them with each season. Where ruched shoulders and gold-tone hardware took centre stage this time last year, it's pared-back minimalism leading the charge this time around. Invisible buttons, no zips, no frills. Just take a look at Victoria Beckham.

Fur Finish

AW 2026 Jacket Trends

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Fashion's love affair with furis officially entering its third season, having taken over the Autumn/Winter 2025 runways in February last year. Until the colder weather truly takes hold, turn to fur trims over full-on coverage. Whilst the debate around good and bad materials rumbles on, for me, shearling—particularly when it's a by-product of the food industry—is the way to go. Although, if faux fur takes your fancy, it's wise to invest in higher-quality fabrics, lest your jacket become matted after one wear.

To The Track

AW 2026 Jacket Trends

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

If retro shell jackets were the trending style of spring, autumn is taking the trend back to the track. Stella McCartney silenced any doubters who thought this particular jacket couldn’t be worn beyond the gym. Comfortable, polished and endlessly practical, it’s a casual jacket trend that needs little convincing to come on board with, even when we aren’t wearing gym kit.

Double Down

Celine

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Look to Saint Laurent and you'll, of course, see the sharply tailored smoking jacket. Look to Chanel and you'll see black blazers in tweed. Look to Celine and you'll find slight tweaks to the classic black blazer, with shoulders sharper, waists more defined and sleeve lengths perfectly tailored to the length of an arm. All of which prove the appeal of a sharply tailored black jacket still stands strong. Though investing wisely and taking it to a tailor to create the perfect fit is what makes this piece a true staple.

Precision Peplums

Dior autumn/winter 26 runway - peplum jacket

(Image credit: Launchmetrics/Marie Claire)

The 2010s peplum trend has been slowly clawing its way towards a comeback for quite some time now, and it seems Dior, Stella McCartney, CFCL and Tolu Coker are all big champions of the silhouette-enhancing shape this autumn. Be it blazers, denim jackets, parkas or knits, be prepared to see precision tailoring with waist-enhancing qualities dominate this winter.

Lauren Cunningham
Lauren Cunningham
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Lauren Cunningham is a freelance fashion and beauty editor covering runway reviews, fashion news, shopping galleries and deep-dive features. 