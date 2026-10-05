Stylish Women Everywhere Are Wearing This Basic Top—and It Will Solve Your Transeasonal Outfit Dilemmas

Say goodbye to short sleeves

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Long Sleeve Top
(Image credit: The Style Stalker, @monikh, @nlmarilyn )
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Wind, rain, sunshine and a temperature that's too cold for bare arms one minute but too hot for a coat the next? Even if we couldn't see the calendar, we'd know it was autumn — unofficially dubbed one of the most difficult seasons to dress for, especially in 2026, as we continue to experience temperatures in excess of 23 degrees. But there is an easy solution courtesy of best-dressed women worldwide: long-sleeve T-shirts.

This often-overlooked staple is far from groundbreaking, granted. But it does offer endless versatility, allowing us to wear all the same outfits as we would with a regular T-shirt, vest top or shirt, while also adding that extra layer of warmth.

Long Sleeve Top

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Take Marilyn's striped tee and denim midi skirt look as one example. Fashion stylist Lauren Eggerston contrasting an acid yellow satin pencil skirt as another. Or Anouk Yve's easy trouser and loafers combo, as additional proof of just how easily the long-sleeve tee can slot into any wardrobe. And right now, any and every colour you can think of is right now up for grabs.

Long Sleeve Top

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

"I currently have three long sleeve tops in my Zara basket one is bright yellow, one is turquoise and one is yellow ," says Fashion Director Lily Russo-Bah, the last of which you'll find below in our long-sleeve T-shirt shopping edit. While neutral shades of white, cream, brown and black serve as everyday staples, bolder colours and stripes make for more of a statement.

And, if you want to add an even further dimension to your look, consider styling your long-sleeve top as a layering piece, either under a colour-contrasting T-shirt or beneath a button-down shirt. Just scroll on for our edit of the best long-sleeve tees to shop now.

Shop Long-Sleeve T-Shirts

Lauren Cunningham
Lauren Cunningham
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Lauren Cunningham is a freelance fashion and beauty editor covering runway reviews, fashion news, shopping galleries and deep-dive features. 