Stylish Women Everywhere Are Wearing This Basic Top—and It Will Solve Your Transeasonal Outfit Dilemmas

Wind, rain, sunshine and a temperature that's too cold for bare arms one minute but too hot for a coat the next? Even if we couldn't see the calendar, we'd know it was autumn — unofficially dubbed one of the most difficult seasons to dress for, especially in 2026, as we continue to experience temperatures in excess of 23 degrees. But there is an easy solution courtesy of best-dressed women worldwide: long-sleeve T-shirts.
This often-overlooked staple is far from groundbreaking, granted. But it does offer endless versatility, allowing us to wear all the same outfits as we would with a regular T-shirt, vest top or shirt, while also adding that extra layer of warmth.
Take Marilyn's striped tee and denim midi skirt look as one example. Fashion stylist Lauren Eggerston contrasting an acid yellow satin pencil skirt as another. Or Anouk Yve's easy trouser and loafers combo, as additional proof of just how easily the long-sleeve tee can slot into any wardrobe. And right now, any and every colour you can think of is right now up for grabs.
"I currently have three long sleeve tops in my Zara basket one is bright yellow, one is turquoise and one is yellow ," says Fashion Director Lily Russo-Bah, the last of which you'll find below in our long-sleeve T-shirt shopping edit. While neutral shades of white, cream, brown and black serve as everyday staples, bolder colours and stripes make for more of a statement.
And, if you want to add an even further dimension to your look, consider styling your long-sleeve top as a layering piece, either under a colour-contrasting T-shirt or beneath a button-down shirt. Just scroll on for our edit of the best long-sleeve tees to shop now.
Shop Long-Sleeve T-Shirts
COS
Clean Cut Long-Sleeved T-Shirt
Cos is a champion of well-made basics and this 100% cotton long-sleeve top, in the colour of the season, is no different.
ZARA
Cotton and Linen T-Shirt
Yellow is a surprisingly versatile and looks super slick layered with black and other brights.
Agolde
Lois layered cotton jersey T-shirt
Want to get more wear out of smarter pencil skirts? Simply pair them with this layered cotton tee.
ME+EM
Slim Baseball Top
Retro-inspired contrasting colour sleeve tees are also doing the rounds. This one effortlessly leans into a sporty-like style but jeans and trousers will offer a preppy feel.
Toteme
Classic Long-Sleeve Tee Black
This black long-sleeve tee is a forever part of the Toteme collection — what the brand likes to call Garderob. Crafted from a lyocell-organic OCS cotton blend, it's sure to be a hardworking staple in any wardrobe.
Uniqlo
100% Supima® Cotton T-Shirt
Uniqlo is our go-to for quality wardrobe basics. This white long sleeve top will go with everything and more.
Miu Miu
Striped Cotton Jersey T
Miu Miu's striped cotton tee has been spotted on far more well-dressed women than just Marilyn. With a deep burgundy and grey hue, it effortlessly pairs with blue denim, cream, black and red.
ZARA
Cotton and Linen T-Shirt
This turquoise long-sleeve top will instantly liven up any outfit. No wonder Lily Russo-Bah has it in her basket.
M&S
Pure Cotton Relaxed Top
A classic white cotton crewneck? Consider this your new sturdy staple. Jeans, a blazer and loafers is just one outfit idea.
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