A sneak peek at the jewellery advent calendars to get you excited for Christmas

We may be in the midst of a second heatwave, but before you know it, Christmas will be round the corner, and there’s simply no better way to count down to it than with a lovely advent calendar.

Gone are the days when the Lindt chocolate one was as exciting as they got (though of course they’re still completely essential), now it’s all about treating yourself with luxe beauty advent calendars, posh tea selections and gin tasters.

But if you’re after something that you’ll still be able to enjoy after Boxing Day, then a jewellery advent calendar is the ultimate treat. Last year, Missoma brought out a 12 Days of Christmas box which cost £395 but included £641 worth of bracelets, earrings and more. It was so popular that they’re bringing it back this year.

Sadly, Tiffany & Co will not bring their luxe calendar back this year, but rest assured you can still get a diamond a day with the Beaverbrooks advent calendar, should you have a spare £100k lying around. M&S and The White Company are also just focusing on beauty advent calendars this year.

Although jewellery advent calendars are at a higher price point, they are pretty good value as you’re essentially bulk buying jewellery at a discount, and the price tag certainly doesn’t stop them from selling out. So here’s your little sneak peek at what’s launching and when, so you can be in with a chance to get your hands on them. We’ll keep updating this with more calendars as and when they launch.

What are the best jewellery advent calendars?

Missoma advent calendar – launching 21st October Carolina Bucci advent calendar – available now Beaverbrooks advent calendar – available now Swarovski advent calendar – October

After last year’s success, the Missoma advent calendar is back for 2020, a nice way to end a pretty dreadful year. This year sees it filled with Missoma’s best-selling jewellery, from the new mini version of the sell-out Baya Hoops and Interstellar Anklet to the Molten Cuff and brand new pearl-studded huggies. The calendar will also contain minimalist designs such as the Gold Twisted Choker and Prism Studs to cater to all tastes. Added extras will include individually-designed playing cards, a brand-first keyring and a hairslide.

How much is it?

£395

When is it available?

21st October on Missoma

Carolina Bucci’s calendar is from the Forte Beads collection and opens to reveal 24 slide-out drawers, each one filled with two hand-carved beads in a wide range of semi-precious stones including jade, tiger’s eye and amazonite, complete with an 18kt gold bead with a textured Florentine Finish for the 24th.

How much is it?

£850

When is it available?

Out now, buy it on MATCHESFASHION

A diamond a day is what you’re getting with the Beaverbrooks advent calendar, which has everything from pendants to earrings, necklaces, bracelets and watches hidden behind its luxury doors. According to the site, the contents of this luxurious advent calendar are worth £123,770 but it’s available to purchase for £100,000, saving you over £23,000.

How much is it?

£100,000

When is it available?

Now, you can find all purchasing info on Beaverbrooks

Thought technically not jewellery, we couldn’t not mention the beautiful Swarovski box, designed to look like a snow covered Alpine chalet. It holds 25 sparkling ornaments, 12 of which are exclusive to the set, and you could totally wear the star pendants as choker necklaces tied with ribbon.

How much is it?

Last year it cost £449.

When is it available?

In October. There will be 40 available online and 10 across selected stores – they are very limited edition.