Dior AW23: Here’s what you need to know about Maria Grazia Chiuri’s blockbuster collection

There’s no doubt about it: Maria Grazia Churis' Dior AW23 collection is a triumph. It’s so full of hits - clothes that you’ll actually want to wear.

On day one of Paris Fashion Week AW23, the energy and crowds surrounding an imposing minimalist cube-like structure in the Tuileries Garden felt almost surreal. The excitement was palpable, and, once inside, didn’t waver.

The inside of this cavernous structure could’ve easily been mistaken as the interior of a genie's lamp: there was plush blue carpeting, undulated seating and a giant colourful sprawling installation by Joana Vasconcelos, the Portuguese artist.

The stage was set for the show. Here are all our favourite moments from the Dior AW 2023 show.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It was a starry affair

(Image credit: Pierre Mouton)

If the scrums outside—and inside—of photographers with frenzied flashbulbs going off were any indication, we were about to see one of the starriest FROWs all season. Everyone from Ramla Ali to GOT’s Maisie Williams and Gal Gadot to Charlize Theron, was here to watch the show.

The one item that you absolutely need to own

(Image credit: Dior)

This season's shift to a more wearable and timeless mood has been clear. It’s less about trends and more about the pieces that will stand the test of time. If there’s one thing you buy this season make sure it’s a great tailored coat: they’re flattering, aren’t attached to fleeting trends and really do go with everything.

The colour black will never not be stylish

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Adopting an all-black or monochromatic wardrobe is an easy way to win in the style stakes. For AW23, Dior showed several looks in fashion's favourite hue. The LBD—a staple in any capsule wardrobe—reigns supreme with several iterations including dresses with full A-line skirts, a sheer dress with embellishments and shift dresses being sent down the runway. Elsewhere, we saw really good blazers, cropped jackets, pencil skirts and IMHO a really great textured skirt which felt almost organic and lifelike as it swooshed down the catwalk.

The accessories to add to your wishlist

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Sac Dior bag that had everyone in a choke hold since its launch was back and this time with an upgrade. Echoing the padded and quilted coats seen in the collection, for AW23 the item to add to your wishlist is a practical and supremely stylish black leather quilted tote. Other covetable pieces include a utilitarian pair of laced boots and triangular-shaped bags (ahem, we spot a trend).

Coming to a red carpet near you

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It wouldn’t be a Dior show without the requisite number of red-carpet looks. From embellished gowns to strapless dresses with full skirts and abstract colourful prints, A-list worthy dresses peppered the AW23 collection.

The best looks from the Dior AW23 collection