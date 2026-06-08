This time last year, it was hard to scroll through social media or walk through any remotely trendy part of town without spotting a pair of lace-trim silk shorts. The lightweight summer staple was very much having its moment, thanks to Saint Laurent and this Hailey Bieber look, which spawned countless replicas.

(Image credit: Getty Images/Future)

Hard to miss, too, was the brevity of the style—hiked-up hems very much of the moment—and the barely-there pieces paired with them. Vest tops, babydoll tees and flip flops: lace-trim shorts were firmly a high-summer, heat-only proposition. The tide, however, has turned.

As with any good trend, the styling remit has since expanded considerably. Track jackets, blazers and even knitwear now making for altogether more covered-up takes on the style, all of which we're calling the grown-up way to wear lace-trim shorts.

Longer lengths help, too. With Reformation, Rohé and ASOS among the labels now offering styles that lend themselves to far more occasions than a rooftop bar in August. Scroll on for three of our favourite ways to wear them, with options for work, the weekend and evenings, included.

3 Grown-Up Ways To Wear Lace-Trim Shorts

The Polished Workwear Look

(Image credit: Mango, Net-a-porter, Monica Vinader)

Granted, not every office will welcome lace-trim shorts and a blazer. But for more progressive environments, they may be a piece you haven't yet considered for work. Layer a crisp shirt and short coord with a long-line, oversized blazer, polished mules and a laptop-worthy tote. The oversized shirt and longer hemlined blazer are key to feeling more boardroom than beach.

The Holiday Daytime Look

(Image credit: Mytheresa, M&S, Net-a-porter)

US label Doen have been leading the charge when it comes to lace-trimmed satin shorts feeling day-time appropriate. The trick is to keep your top half loose to balance out the shorter shorts. This pair in a beautiful shade of washed out teal is perfect paired with a palette of fresh whites and soft browns. Such an easy look when navigating a heat-wave on the weekend, or for when heading to the beach with friends.

The Late-Night Look

(Image credit: Mytheresa, WNU, M&S)

Late-night settings, be it a restaurant, a bar, or a party, are where lace-trim shorts come into their own. For a more refined take, a crisp cotton shirt, snake print pumps and silver-toned jewellery make for an especially elevated accompaniment. Add a slim belt to define the break between top and bottom, and you're done.