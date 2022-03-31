How Princess Beatrice broke the rules with her outfit at Prince Philip’s memorial

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The royal family held a memorial service for their beloved Prince Philip earlier this week, almost a year on from his death.

Royals from around the world turned up in force to pay their respects, and all dressed in sombre attire.

Kate Middleton wore a black and white polka dress, while the Queen was the only one to wear green for this specific reason.

Another member of the family who stood out with her outfit choice was Princess Beatrice, because she broke the rules, albeit in a very subtle way.

She wore a black coat dress by Nonoo Lyons – incidentally called Beatrice – as well as velvet pumps and a matching clutch bag.

Beatrice also opted for a burgundy velvet floral headband which featured a small veil, which according to HELLO! is where she departed from tradition.

Much like white wedding dresses, facial veils at funerals were brought into fashion under Queen Victoria, though traditionally within the royal family, they are only worn for the funeral of a sovereign.

For example, the Queen, Queen Mother, Princess Mary and Princess Margaret all wore long black veils at King George VI’s state funeral in 1952.

Prince Philip wasn’t a reigning sovereign, nor was this his official funeral, since that happened in April last year, so Princess Beatrice wouldn’t have officially been expected to wear the accessory.