Have you heard of Hanifa? Let us introduce you. With a 400K strong Instagram following and a number of celebrity fans, the brand is undoubtedly deserving of a spot on your radar.

While Hanifa may seem like a brand that has gained success overnight (popping up on Instagram feeds all over the globe) the label’s popularity is in fact the culmination of years of hard work, as designer Anifa Mvuemba founded Hanifa in 2012. With bold designs and unique silhouettes, Hanifa’s collections soon caught the attention of the likes of Lizzo and Kylie Jenner.

By 2020, the label had appeared on Beyonce’s directory of Black-owned brands, and by 2021, Mvuemba was a finalist in the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund.

The label is undeniably going from strength to strength, and celebrity endorsements are climbing by the day. Though it is Hanifa’s Soraya dress, in particular, that seems to have garnered the attention of Hollywood’s A-list. Seen on Gabrielle Union, Ashley Graham and more recently Megan Thee Stallion, the item is just about as coveted as it gets. (Bella Hadid was also spotted in the dress last year.)

Available in a bright pink or deep plum colour way, the knit dress features a statement-making pattern, button detailing and is absolutely guaranteed to earn you best-dressed status at any event. Aside from the obvious beauty of the designs, as a label, Hanifa also champions an inclusive ethos. Most of the brand’s pieces are available in up to a 3XL, which is equivalent to a UK 26.

Ready to channel Gabrielle, Ashley and Megan? Keep scrolling to shop the in-demand dress for yourself.