Lizzo opens up about relationship with boyfriend Myke Wright

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The couple knew eachother before she found fame

Lizzo went Instagram official with her boyfriend Myke Wright, and confirmed their romance when they made their red carpet debut for her Amazon Prime Video reality series Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls.

The 34-year-old singer has since spoken out about her love life, and has admitted this relationship has “hit different” because she knew the About Damn Time hitmaker before she found fame as an award winning global sensation.

Speaking to The Breakfast Club, Lizzo – who real name is Melissa Jefferson – said: “I have the most genuine people around me. They don’t give a s**t about ‘Lizzo’ with the chain on. They care about ‘Melissa’, and everyone I’m close with has known me before all of this happened and I think that’s important.

“Even the man I’m with, he knew me before all of this too. We were friends. It hit different when they knew you before 2019.”

Video you may like:

Lizzo has revealed her new romance has “saved her life”, and taken her life on a positive trajectory.

She continued: “I think ‘saving your life’ doesn’t always me you was about to die and somebody saved you.

“Saving your life can also mean, your life was headed in one direction and now it’s going in this direction which is a much better healthier, safer, happier place because of love.”

The songstress has revealed while she is happy with her new romance, prior to finding love she felt “really lonely” and “anxious”.

She added: “I think I was going towards a really lonely, anxious place in my life, especially after becoming a celebrity.”

Lizzo has previously revealed she thinks her fame is irrelevant when you find the perfect match.

Speaking previously to Andy Cohen, she said: “If you have the right person, no, not at all. It should be mutually supportive no matter what that person does.”