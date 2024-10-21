H&M revisits its archive of designer collabs with a pre-loved collection

I know I'm not the only one who still reminisces about a piece I missed out on from one of H&M's guest designer collections. For me, the ones that got away were a Simone Rocha tulle number and a Lanvin dress.

Well, hope is in sight. In a few days, to celebrate the 20th anniversary of its first ever designer collaboration, H&M is re-releasing a collection of pre-loved pieces.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: H&M) (Image credit: H&M) (Image credit: H&M)

The limited-edition capsule will feature iconic garments from these era-defining collaborations, painstakingly sourced through partnerships with pre-loved marketplace Sellpy and other vintage retailers around the world.

You'll be able to shop bygone gems from H&M's guest designers including Viktor & Rolf, Versace, Moschino, Stella McCartney, and Sonia Rykiel. For a sneak peek, scroll through the images from the campaign – styled by Kate Phelan.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: H&M) (Image credit: H&M) (Image credit: H&M)

'Through working with pre-loved pieces, we can bring these collections back to fashion fans, giving them the chance to love [them] all over again, while introducing iconic fashion moments from H&M and the world's top design talents to a new generation,' says Jörgen Andersson, H&M's Creative Director.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: H&M) (Image credit: H&M) (Image credit: H&M)

H&M's Guest Designer pre-loved collection will launch in H&M’s London flagship store, Regent Street from the 25th of October and online at hm.com from 31st of October.