H&M revisits its archive of designer collabs with a pre-loved collection
The one that got away could be yours
I know I'm not the only one who still reminisces about a piece I missed out on from one of H&M's guest designer collections. For me, the ones that got away were a Simone Rocha tulle number and a Lanvin dress.
Well, hope is in sight. In a few days, to celebrate the 20th anniversary of its first ever designer collaboration, H&M is re-releasing a collection of pre-loved pieces.
The limited-edition capsule will feature iconic garments from these era-defining collaborations, painstakingly sourced through partnerships with pre-loved marketplace Sellpy and other vintage retailers around the world.
You'll be able to shop bygone gems from H&M's guest designers including Viktor & Rolf, Versace, Moschino, Stella McCartney, and Sonia Rykiel. For a sneak peek, scroll through the images from the campaign – styled by Kate Phelan.
'Through working with pre-loved pieces, we can bring these collections back to fashion fans, giving them the chance to love [them] all over again, while introducing iconic fashion moments from H&M and the world's top design talents to a new generation,' says Jörgen Andersson, H&M's Creative Director.
H&M's Guest Designer pre-loved collection will launch in H&M’s London flagship store, Regent Street from the 25th of October and online at hm.com from 31st of October.
Natalie Hughes is Fashion Editor at Marie Claire UK. She writes and edits fashion show reviews, trend reports, designer interviews, and features on her specialist subject, vintage and pre-loved. Natalie has worked in the fashion industry for 16 years, as a contributor to publications including Harper's Bazaar, Elle and Who What Wear; consultant for the British Fashion Council, Christian Louboutin, and more; and senior editor at Matches and Net-a-Porter.
