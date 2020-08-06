This high street store has the best summer dresses according to my IG feed

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

There’s a new player in town when it comes to summer dresses. Well not exactly new, just not perhaps the obvious choices when it comes to high street dresses: H&M. The chain has been coming up more and more on my feed, thanks to this season’s strong offering.

H&M has simply managed to tick all the trends you could want to try, as well as the basics of course. There are floaty maxi dresses, tie dye styles, bright frocks with puff sleeves and even pastel lace midi dresses.

They have been tagged left, right and centre on my Instagram feed, with Erna from Mercer7 sporting the below minimal dress that is ideal for a heatwave, though it has since sadly sold out.

Influencer Claire Wakeman went for a sheer tie dye style number, while Lucy Alston from The Style Sponge sported a ruched strapless gown that wouldn’t look out of place on a couture runway.

And if you’re lucky enough to be attending a wedding anytime soon, Njay from Chic Impressions showed that a lace midi with strappy sandals is always a crowd pleaser.

Keep scrolling for some of my favourite styles available to shop on H&M right now.