I'm a size UK 16 fashion editor who’s perfected formal dressing—these are my top picks to elevate your next dinner party

See what’s in my cart this summer

Hayley Hasselhoff
(Image credit: Future/@hhasselhoff)
By
published
in Features

Formal dressing might often seem like a reserved activity, tucked away for planned occasions or kept for safekeeping. Yet, as someone who adores formal attire, I’ve mastered the art of curating looks and summer accessories to ensure you’re always prepared, even when an event isn't on the horizon. 

The essence of formal dressing lies in the elegance of cuts, the sophistication of embellishments, and the intricacy of draping—elements that allow you to make a statement with poise. While some may rely on delicate accessories to navigate an evening, I advocate for accentuating your accessories so that even a simple black gown from a beloved high street brand can shine. 

This month, I had the distinct pleasure of unveiling my gowns for a series of soirées set against the idyllic tapestry of an English countryside estate, in celebration of my dear friend August Getty’s milestone 30th birthday. Our evenings were nothing short of magical, as we indulged in exquisitely styled garden parties beneath a canopy of starlit skies, where the subtle sparkle of fairy lights and an air of refined festivity created an entrancing atmosphere. Each night, I embraced a new theme, gracefully rotating through my cherished wardrobe staples, all while adhering to a precise beauty regimen to ensure my skin remained radiant and dewy throughout the week’s grandeur. 

I’ve curated a selection of my favourite fashion finds inspired by this month’s countryside soirees, along with additional pieces already in my shopping cart for future formal occasions. From gowns and accessories to beauty essentials, I’ve got you covered for your next elegant event.

Embellishments

Hayley Hasselhoff

(Image credit: Hayley Hasselhoff)

From mesh netting to floral motifs and intricate sequins, embellishments lead the way in making a bold statement. 

ASOS DESIGN Sequin Gown
ASOS DESIGN Sequin Sleeveless Draped Slouchy Halter Gown

I am in love with this ASOS DESIGN sequin gown. The sequins are meticulously draped, allowing your silhouette to remain accentuated without losing shape—a common issue with all-over sequin gowns. This piece is perfect for those who want to shine while maintaining a graceful and flattering fit.

Safiyaa Bellara Off-The-Shoulder Cape-Effect Gown
Safiyaa Bellara Off-The-Shoulder Cape-Effect Gown

A touch of embellishment placed on a solid colour and beautiful cut can elevate your look in an instant, which is why I am drawn to this Safiyaa Bellara investment piece. The off-the-shoulder design and cape-effect silhouette create a striking and sophisticated look. The stretch crepe fabric ensures a comfortable and flattering fit, while the embellishments add just the right amount of sparkle to make a statement.

Draped Gown

Hayley Hasselhoff

Gown by Roland Mouret / Coat by Givenchy

(Image credit: @hhasselhoff)

This Roland Mouret crimson gown has been one of my go-to summer gown staples for years now. I'm in love with the front drape placement and heavy-crepe fabric.

Bianca Spencer Cypress Satin Crepe Deviation Gown
Cypress Satin Crepe Deviation Gown

Fluid draping enhances and flatters every silhouette, making it a versatile and essential style for any formal wardrobe. Inspired by Bianca Spender’s collection, which artfully plays with crepe and silk fabrics, this draped gown embodies effortless elegance.

Versatile Separates

Looking to invest in pieces that offer versatility beyond formal wear? Why not start with your existing wardrobe or incorporate monochromatic separates to create an iconic look? 

Ghost Satin Top In Ivory
Ghost Satin Top

I'm enamoured with Ghost's silk pieces, particularly the ivory satin top with its sophisticated halter neck, which creates an elegant shape, especially for those with larger busts like myself.

Ghost Maxi Slip Skirt
Ghost Maxi Slip Skirt

Pair it with the ivory maxi slip skirt, designed in a figure-flattering A-line cut. This perfect summer slip skirt seamlessly integrates into your everyday wardrobe.

Mariam Seddiq Aa Cape Jacket
Mariam Seddiq Cape

Elevate the ensemble with an extravagant ivory cape jacket from Mariam Seddiq, available in standard sizing up to 20 and custom to fit in extended sizing.

Metallic Moments

With metallics having their moment, I opt for a silver suit from Marina Rinaldi to carry me through the first evening of our long-awaited week of formal soirées. 

Marina Rinaldi Viscose Duster Coat
Marina Rinaldi Viscose Duster Coat

If you're looking to add a pop of colour to your metallics, try Marina Rinaldi’s pink sheen co-ord set, which boasts a fabric that brings versatility and life to these pieces, even when worn separately.

Marina Rinaldi
Marina Rinaldi Viscose Trousers

For an extra statement, I recommend adding a chiffon peach fuzz brooch. Cynthia Rowley is renowned for bold patterns and expressive designs.

Cynthia Rowley
Cynthia Rowley Liquid Gold Lamé Dress

I adore this gold silk lamé gown with its elegant cowl neck cut. The gown's flounce bottom ensures a dramatic entrance, as it appears to glide effortlessly with every step.

Jackeline Foiled Georgette Evening Dress
Ralph Lauren Jackeline Foiled Georgette Evening Dress

Ralph Lauren has long been a leader in size-inclusive formal wear. This gold one-shoulder gown is a worthy investment; its timeless elegance makes it the perfect birthday attire!

It’s All In The Detail

Hayley Hasselhoff

(Image credit: @hhasselhoff)

Hayley Hasselhoff

(Image credit: @hhasselhoff)

It's all in the details of a gown that can instantly transform a simple crepe dress into something everyone remembers. The peach fuzz gown I wore from Marina Rinaldi had the perfect delicate chiffon sleeve touch. 

Mara Hoffman Evelyn one-sleeve ruffled poplin-trimmed popcorn organic cotton-jersey midi dress
Mara Hoffman Evelyn One-Sleeve Ruffled Midi Dress

Mara Hoffman is a great example of a designer who takes risks in formal wear and produces beautifully crafted art pieces. This Mara Hoffman Evelyn one-sleeve midi dress, with its ruffled poplin trim and popcorn organic cotton jersey, gives you '90s drama and comes in extended sizing up to 2XL.

Rixo Ellodie Silk Maxi Dress
Rixo Ellodie Silk Maxi Dress in Deep Navy Feather

A simple trim on a gown can make all the difference. The simplicity of this Rixo dress drew me in, while I'd opt for my glam to have more of a '60s approach to complement the feather trimming.

Christian Siriano Long Sleeve Black Formal Dress
Christian Siriano Long Sleeve Black Formal Dress

Christian Siriano is a pioneer in crafting intricate designs while always paying attention to how they are sculpted on all figures. This beautifully crafted floral motifs dress is a piece to cherish for a lifetime, with only a four to six week pre-order turnover. This dress is available made-to-order up to size 30.

Tropical Holiday Occasion

New Look Brown Leopard Print Cowl Neck Midi Dress
New Look Brown Leopard Print Cowl Neck Midi Dress

Planning your next holiday getaway and need to pack some beachside essentials to transition into the evening? New Look’s leopard print cowl neck midi dress is the perfect breezy staple to make a statement. Pair it with oversized chunky gold earrings and a mix of stackable wood and gold bracelets to elevate the look.

River Island
River Island Grey Satin Ombre Halter Neck Slip Midi Dress

River Island’s ombré halter slip midi dress, crafted from silk, drapes beautifully over every figure, with the ombré effect allowing for versatile styling—pair with woven cork platforms or a simple black strappy heel.

M&S X Sienna Miller Ruffle Maxi Dress
M&S X Sienna Miller Ruffle Maxi Dress in Ecru

This season’s ruffle trend is epitomized by M&S’s ruffled maxi dress, which captures boho chic at its finest. Featured in style queen Sienna Miller’s capsule collection with M&S, this dress is available in extended sizing up to 20 and is versatile enough to wear as a daytime dress or beach cover-up.

Statement Accessories

Hayley Hasselhoff

Gloves custom by Candice Cuoco

(Image credit: @hhasselhoff)

I adorned a simple black crepe gown for my dear friend’s birthday, allowing my accessories to take centre stage, custom-designed by lingerie expert and designer Candice Cuoco. 

Wolf & Badger Champs Elysees Glove
Wolf & Badger Champs Elysees Glove

For those seeking a similar showstopping effect, consider the Champ Elysees gloves, priced at just £81. Crafted from delicately breezy materials, these gloves are perfect for summer wear.

David Koma Floral-Appliqué Gloves
David Koma Floral-Appliqué Gloves

David Koma, renowned for his meticulous attention to detail, extends his expertise to an exquisite collection of gloves. The floral appliqué design and leather detailing in his gloves offer a stunning, elongating effect for your arms. They’re so beautifully crafted that I’d happily wear them just to showcase their elegance.

Mariam Seddiq Bianca Tulle Opera Gloves
Mariam Seddiq Bianca Tulle Opera Gloves

For a size-inclusive option, the Mariam Seddiq gloves, made to order, are a timeless choice for any upcoming white party or wedding festivities. These gloves promise to be a cherished addition to your wardrobe for years to come.

Statement Jewelry

Hayley Hasselhoff

(Image credit: @hhasselhoff)

A statement piece of jewellery can elevate even the simplest black-column gown. My Alexander McQueen ring, a cherished treasure I reserve for special occasions, has now become one of my favourite go-to pieces.  

Monica Vinader Heirloom Chain Cocktail Earrings
Monica Vinader Heirloom Chain Cocktail Earrings

Monica Vinader’s Heirloom Chain earrings offer a touch of understated glamour, with a vintage charm that keeps admirers guessing.

Pdpaola Pavé Supreme Jupiter Silver Single Hoop

PDPAOLA Pavé Supreme Jupiter Silver Single Hoops

For day-to-evening transitions, PDPAOLA’s Jupiter Silver Single Hoops are my preferred choice. I love to double the pair to add a refined edge to feminine attire.

Cynthia Rowley Hidden Gem Earrings
Cynthia Rowley Hidden Gem Earrings in Black Onyx

Cynthia Rowley’s oversized gold earrings, with their unique shape, are everything I dreamed of while searching for my next standout accessory.

Purse

Hayley Hasselhoff

Bag: Mae Cassidy

(Image credit: @hhasselhoff)

Mae Cassidy All That Glitters Nimmi Crystal Clear Bag
Mae Cassidy All That Glitters Nimmi Crystal Clear Bag

For those who revel in the allure of formal occasions, this Mae Cassidy purse is a quintessential investment. Adorned with 2000 hand-placed Midnight Black crystals, this statement piece is crafted to elevate every enchanting evening with its exquisite sparkle.

Beauty Prep

Let’s talk beauty staples—whether I am travelling or at home, this is my go-to guide for preparing for an evening of glamour. I start with L’Occitane Almond Shower Oil to ensure my skin feels hydrated and refreshed. 

To add an extra glow to my beauty look, I have fallen in love with Elemis Superfood Glow  Priming Moisturizer, the perfect summer staple. When I need to rush out the door but still achieve a polished glam, I opt for simple mascara, a glowing complexion, and bold red lipstick. I recommend Elizabeth  Arden’s Creamy Real Red Lip Color, enriched with Vitamin E and Maracuja Oil. 

To complete my look, I  carry my favourite perfume, Delina from Parfums De Marly, with its fruity foundation and velvety musk. 

My beauty prep essentials

L’Occitane Almond Shower Oil

L’Occitane Almond Shower Oil

Elizabeth Arden Lip Colour Lipstick
Elizabeth Arden Lip Colour Lipstick

Elemis Superfood Glow Priming Moisturiser
Elemis Superfood Glow Priming Moisturiser

Parfums De Marly Delina Eau de Parfum

Parfums De Marly Delina Eau de Parfum

Hayley Hasselhoff

Actor, Model, Host, Fashion Editor, and Activist Hayley Hasselhoff is known for being one of the world’s leading curve models. She is most recently seen in CBS’s Why Women Kill and is known for her role as Sasha on Disney XD’s Pair of Kings. She also played the lead role of Amber in ABC’s Huge, created by Winnie Holtzman.

Hayley entered the world of fashion journalism by becoming the resident curve columnist at Marie Claire UK in 2017. She began her role as a style host on ITV’s This Morning, which led to her becoming a resident fashion correspondent on ABC’s Good Morning America. Hayley still frequently appears on both programs today, covering style and makeover advice.

Today, she sits across roles she is passionate about, writing on wellness, beauty, and fashion as a contributing editor at Marie Claire UK. She launched #SelfCareSundaysWithHH, offering insights from top wellness practitioners and personal style tips. Hayley’s love for encouraging others to find the best tools for mental well-being led her to her much-loved podcast Redefine You with Hayley Hasselhoff, housed by CBS. The podcast explores self-acceptance and well-being, featuring conversations with industry friends about ownership of self and mental health. She has also led as a judge on Scandinavia’s Top Model.

With two successful collections, Hayley Hasselhoff x Elvi, sold exclusively at Nordstrom, Next, Navabi, and ASOS, she uses her expertise in styling on air and designing to bring to every article she writes. With care in fabric, fit, and design, she is meticulous in ensuring each piece is perfectly curated to fit all sizes and inspire readers to approach styling with a fresh perspective.

Starting modelling at the age of 14, Hayley has shot with famed photographers Jamie Hawkesworth, Aitken Jolly, and Kristian Schuller, and graced the cover of Playboy Germany, making history as the first curve model globally on the cover in 2021, shot by Ellen Von Unwerth. She has also been a fashion contributor for other publications including OK! and Forbes.

Hayley is also known for her activism in mental health awareness, well-being, and equality. She travels globally to mentor and promote positive body image among young women. In 2015, she spoke in Parliament to advocate for model health regulations. She founded Teens Helping Teens, raising over $100K for Children’s Hospital LA, and launched the CheckInWithYou initiative to destigmatise mental health conversations. Hayley divides her time between Los Angeles and London.

Latest