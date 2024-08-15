I'm a size UK 16 fashion editor who’s perfected formal dressing—these are my top picks to elevate your next dinner party
See what’s in my cart this summer
Formal dressing might often seem like a reserved activity, tucked away for planned occasions or kept for safekeeping. Yet, as someone who adores formal attire, I’ve mastered the art of curating looks and summer accessories to ensure you’re always prepared, even when an event isn't on the horizon.
The essence of formal dressing lies in the elegance of cuts, the sophistication of embellishments, and the intricacy of draping—elements that allow you to make a statement with poise. While some may rely on delicate accessories to navigate an evening, I advocate for accentuating your accessories so that even a simple black gown from a beloved high street brand can shine.
This month, I had the distinct pleasure of unveiling my gowns for a series of soirées set against the idyllic tapestry of an English countryside estate, in celebration of my dear friend August Getty’s milestone 30th birthday. Our evenings were nothing short of magical, as we indulged in exquisitely styled garden parties beneath a canopy of starlit skies, where the subtle sparkle of fairy lights and an air of refined festivity created an entrancing atmosphere. Each night, I embraced a new theme, gracefully rotating through my cherished wardrobe staples, all while adhering to a precise beauty regimen to ensure my skin remained radiant and dewy throughout the week’s grandeur.
I’ve curated a selection of my favourite fashion finds inspired by this month’s countryside soirees, along with additional pieces already in my shopping cart for future formal occasions. From gowns and accessories to beauty essentials, I’ve got you covered for your next elegant event.
Embellishments
From mesh netting to floral motifs and intricate sequins, embellishments lead the way in making a bold statement.
I am in love with this ASOS DESIGN sequin gown. The sequins are meticulously draped, allowing your silhouette to remain accentuated without losing shape—a common issue with all-over sequin gowns. This piece is perfect for those who want to shine while maintaining a graceful and flattering fit.
A touch of embellishment placed on a solid colour and beautiful cut can elevate your look in an instant, which is why I am drawn to this Safiyaa Bellara investment piece. The off-the-shoulder design and cape-effect silhouette create a striking and sophisticated look. The stretch crepe fabric ensures a comfortable and flattering fit, while the embellishments add just the right amount of sparkle to make a statement.
Draped Gown
This Roland Mouret crimson gown has been one of my go-to summer gown staples for years now. I'm in love with the front drape placement and heavy-crepe fabric.
Fluid draping enhances and flatters every silhouette, making it a versatile and essential style for any formal wardrobe. Inspired by Bianca Spender’s collection, which artfully plays with crepe and silk fabrics, this draped gown embodies effortless elegance.
Versatile Separates
Looking to invest in pieces that offer versatility beyond formal wear? Why not start with your existing wardrobe or incorporate monochromatic separates to create an iconic look?
I'm enamoured with Ghost's silk pieces, particularly the ivory satin top with its sophisticated halter neck, which creates an elegant shape, especially for those with larger busts like myself.
Pair it with the ivory maxi slip skirt, designed in a figure-flattering A-line cut. This perfect summer slip skirt seamlessly integrates into your everyday wardrobe.
Metallic Moments
With metallics having their moment, I opt for a silver suit from Marina Rinaldi to carry me through the first evening of our long-awaited week of formal soirées.
If you're looking to add a pop of colour to your metallics, try Marina Rinaldi’s pink sheen co-ord set, which boasts a fabric that brings versatility and life to these pieces, even when worn separately.
For an extra statement, I recommend adding a chiffon peach fuzz brooch. Cynthia Rowley is renowned for bold patterns and expressive designs.
I adore this gold silk lamé gown with its elegant cowl neck cut. The gown's flounce bottom ensures a dramatic entrance, as it appears to glide effortlessly with every step.
It’s All In The Detail
It's all in the details of a gown that can instantly transform a simple crepe dress into something everyone remembers. The peach fuzz gown I wore from Marina Rinaldi had the perfect delicate chiffon sleeve touch.
Mara Hoffman is a great example of a designer who takes risks in formal wear and produces beautifully crafted art pieces. This Mara Hoffman Evelyn one-sleeve midi dress, with its ruffled poplin trim and popcorn organic cotton jersey, gives you '90s drama and comes in extended sizing up to 2XL.
A simple trim on a gown can make all the difference. The simplicity of this Rixo dress drew me in, while I'd opt for my glam to have more of a '60s approach to complement the feather trimming.
Christian Siriano is a pioneer in crafting intricate designs while always paying attention to how they are sculpted on all figures. This beautifully crafted floral motifs dress is a piece to cherish for a lifetime, with only a four to six week pre-order turnover. This dress is available made-to-order up to size 30.
Tropical Holiday Occasion
Planning your next holiday getaway and need to pack some beachside essentials to transition into the evening? New Look’s leopard print cowl neck midi dress is the perfect breezy staple to make a statement. Pair it with oversized chunky gold earrings and a mix of stackable wood and gold bracelets to elevate the look.
River Island’s ombré halter slip midi dress, crafted from silk, drapes beautifully over every figure, with the ombré effect allowing for versatile styling—pair with woven cork platforms or a simple black strappy heel.
This season’s ruffle trend is epitomized by M&S’s ruffled maxi dress, which captures boho chic at its finest. Featured in style queen Sienna Miller’s capsule collection with M&S, this dress is available in extended sizing up to 20 and is versatile enough to wear as a daytime dress or beach cover-up.
Statement Accessories
I adorned a simple black crepe gown for my dear friend’s birthday, allowing my accessories to take centre stage, custom-designed by lingerie expert and designer Candice Cuoco.
For those seeking a similar showstopping effect, consider the Champ Elysees gloves, priced at just £81. Crafted from delicately breezy materials, these gloves are perfect for summer wear.
David Koma, renowned for his meticulous attention to detail, extends his expertise to an exquisite collection of gloves. The floral appliqué design and leather detailing in his gloves offer a stunning, elongating effect for your arms. They’re so beautifully crafted that I’d happily wear them just to showcase their elegance.
Statement Jewelry
A statement piece of jewellery can elevate even the simplest black-column gown. My Alexander McQueen ring, a cherished treasure I reserve for special occasions, has now become one of my favourite go-to pieces.
Monica Vinader’s Heirloom Chain earrings offer a touch of understated glamour, with a vintage charm that keeps admirers guessing.
For day-to-evening transitions, PDPAOLA’s Jupiter Silver Single Hoops are my preferred choice. I love to double the pair to add a refined edge to feminine attire.
Purse
For those who revel in the allure of formal occasions, this Mae Cassidy purse is a quintessential investment. Adorned with 2000 hand-placed Midnight Black crystals, this statement piece is crafted to elevate every enchanting evening with its exquisite sparkle.
Beauty Prep
Let’s talk beauty staples—whether I am travelling or at home, this is my go-to guide for preparing for an evening of glamour. I start with L’Occitane Almond Shower Oil to ensure my skin feels hydrated and refreshed.
To add an extra glow to my beauty look, I have fallen in love with Elemis Superfood Glow Priming Moisturizer, the perfect summer staple. When I need to rush out the door but still achieve a polished glam, I opt for simple mascara, a glowing complexion, and bold red lipstick. I recommend Elizabeth Arden’s Creamy Real Red Lip Color, enriched with Vitamin E and Maracuja Oil.
To complete my look, I carry my favourite perfume, Delina from Parfums De Marly, with its fruity foundation and velvety musk.
My beauty prep essentials
Actor, Model, Host, Fashion Editor, and Activist Hayley Hasselhoff is known for being one of the world’s leading curve models. She is most recently seen in CBS’s Why Women Kill and is known for her role as Sasha on Disney XD’s Pair of Kings. She also played the lead role of Amber in ABC’s Huge, created by Winnie Holtzman.
Hayley entered the world of fashion journalism by becoming the resident curve columnist at Marie Claire UK in 2017. She began her role as a style host on ITV’s This Morning, which led to her becoming a resident fashion correspondent on ABC’s Good Morning America. Hayley still frequently appears on both programs today, covering style and makeover advice.
Today, she sits across roles she is passionate about, writing on wellness, beauty, and fashion as a contributing editor at Marie Claire UK. She launched #SelfCareSundaysWithHH, offering insights from top wellness practitioners and personal style tips. Hayley’s love for encouraging others to find the best tools for mental well-being led her to her much-loved podcast Redefine You with Hayley Hasselhoff, housed by CBS. The podcast explores self-acceptance and well-being, featuring conversations with industry friends about ownership of self and mental health. She has also led as a judge on Scandinavia’s Top Model.
With two successful collections, Hayley Hasselhoff x Elvi, sold exclusively at Nordstrom, Next, Navabi, and ASOS, she uses her expertise in styling on air and designing to bring to every article she writes. With care in fabric, fit, and design, she is meticulous in ensuring each piece is perfectly curated to fit all sizes and inspire readers to approach styling with a fresh perspective.
Starting modelling at the age of 14, Hayley has shot with famed photographers Jamie Hawkesworth, Aitken Jolly, and Kristian Schuller, and graced the cover of Playboy Germany, making history as the first curve model globally on the cover in 2021, shot by Ellen Von Unwerth. She has also been a fashion contributor for other publications including OK! and Forbes.
Hayley is also known for her activism in mental health awareness, well-being, and equality. She travels globally to mentor and promote positive body image among young women. In 2015, she spoke in Parliament to advocate for model health regulations. She founded Teens Helping Teens, raising over $100K for Children’s Hospital LA, and launched the CheckInWithYou initiative to destigmatise mental health conversations. Hayley divides her time between Los Angeles and London.
