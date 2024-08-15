I'm a size UK 16 fashion editor who’s perfected formal dressing—these are my top picks to elevate your next dinner party

Formal dressing might often seem like a reserved activity, tucked away for planned occasions or kept for safekeeping. Yet, as someone who adores formal attire, I’ve mastered the art of curating looks and summer accessories to ensure you’re always prepared, even when an event isn't on the horizon.

The essence of formal dressing lies in the elegance of cuts, the sophistication of embellishments, and the intricacy of draping—elements that allow you to make a statement with poise. While some may rely on delicate accessories to navigate an evening, I advocate for accentuating your accessories so that even a simple black gown from a beloved high street brand can shine.

This month, I had the distinct pleasure of unveiling my gowns for a series of soirées set against the idyllic tapestry of an English countryside estate, in celebration of my dear friend August Getty’s milestone 30th birthday. Our evenings were nothing short of magical, as we indulged in exquisitely styled garden parties beneath a canopy of starlit skies, where the subtle sparkle of fairy lights and an air of refined festivity created an entrancing atmosphere. Each night, I embraced a new theme, gracefully rotating through my cherished wardrobe staples, all while adhering to a precise beauty regimen to ensure my skin remained radiant and dewy throughout the week’s grandeur.

I’ve curated a selection of my favourite fashion finds inspired by this month’s countryside soirees, along with additional pieces already in my shopping cart for future formal occasions. From gowns and accessories to beauty essentials, I’ve got you covered for your next elegant event.

Embellishments

From mesh netting to floral motifs and intricate sequins, embellishments lead the way in making a bold statement.

ASOS DESIGN Sequin Sleeveless Draped Slouchy Halter Gown £150 at ASOS I am in love with this ASOS DESIGN sequin gown. The sequins are meticulously draped, allowing your silhouette to remain accentuated without losing shape—a common issue with all-over sequin gowns. This piece is perfect for those who want to shine while maintaining a graceful and flattering fit. Safiyaa Bellara Off-The-Shoulder Cape-Effect Gown £1,995 at Net-A-Porter A touch of embellishment placed on a solid colour and beautiful cut can elevate your look in an instant, which is why I am drawn to this Safiyaa Bellara investment piece. The off-the-shoulder design and cape-effect silhouette create a striking and sophisticated look. The stretch crepe fabric ensures a comfortable and flattering fit, while the embellishments add just the right amount of sparkle to make a statement.

Draped Gown

Gown by Roland Mouret / Coat by Givenchy

This Roland Mouret crimson gown has been one of my go-to summer gown staples for years now. I'm in love with the front drape placement and heavy-crepe fabric.

Cypress Satin Crepe Deviation Gown £522 at Bianca Spencer Fluid draping enhances and flatters every silhouette, making it a versatile and essential style for any formal wardrobe. Inspired by Bianca Spender’s collection, which artfully plays with crepe and silk fabrics, this draped gown embodies effortless elegance.

Versatile Separates

Looking to invest in pieces that offer versatility beyond formal wear? Why not start with your existing wardrobe or incorporate monochromatic separates to create an iconic look?

Ghost Satin Top £59 at M&S I'm enamoured with Ghost's silk pieces, particularly the ivory satin top with its sophisticated halter neck, which creates an elegant shape, especially for those with larger busts like myself. Ghost Maxi Slip Skirt £95 at M&S Pair it with the ivory maxi slip skirt, designed in a figure-flattering A-line cut. This perfect summer slip skirt seamlessly integrates into your everyday wardrobe. Mariam Seddiq Cape £1,637 at Mariam Seddiq Elevate the ensemble with an extravagant ivory cape jacket from Mariam Seddiq, available in standard sizing up to 20 and custom to fit in extended sizing.

Metallic Moments

With metallics having their moment, I opt for a silver suit from Marina Rinaldi to carry me through the first evening of our long-awaited week of formal soirées.

Marina Rinaldi Viscose Duster Coat £255 at Marina Rinaldi If you're looking to add a pop of colour to your metallics, try Marina Rinaldi’s pink sheen co-ord set, which boasts a fabric that brings versatility and life to these pieces, even when worn separately. Marina Rinaldi Viscose Trousers £175 at Marina Rinaldi For an extra statement, I recommend adding a chiffon peach fuzz brooch. Cynthia Rowley is renowned for bold patterns and expressive designs. Cynthia Rowley Liquid Gold Lamé Dress £875 at Cynthia Rowley I adore this gold silk lamé gown with its elegant cowl neck cut. The gown's flounce bottom ensures a dramatic entrance, as it appears to glide effortlessly with every step. Ralph Lauren Jackeline Foiled Georgette Evening Dress £5,035 at Ralph Lauren Ralph Lauren has long been a leader in size-inclusive formal wear. This gold one-shoulder gown is a worthy investment; its timeless elegance makes it the perfect birthday attire!

It’s All In The Detail

It's all in the details of a gown that can instantly transform a simple crepe dress into something everyone remembers. The peach fuzz gown I wore from Marina Rinaldi had the perfect delicate chiffon sleeve touch.

Mara Hoffman Evelyn One-Sleeve Ruffled Midi Dress £500 (was £833) at Net-A-Porter Mara Hoffman is a great example of a designer who takes risks in formal wear and produces beautifully crafted art pieces. This Mara Hoffman Evelyn one-sleeve midi dress, with its ruffled poplin trim and popcorn organic cotton jersey, gives you '90s drama and comes in extended sizing up to 2XL. Rixo Ellodie Silk Maxi Dress in Deep Navy Feather £425 at Rixo A simple trim on a gown can make all the difference. The simplicity of this Rixo dress drew me in, while I'd opt for my glam to have more of a '60s approach to complement the feather trimming. Christian Siriano Long Sleeve Black Formal Dress £2,558.87 at Christian Siriano Christian Siriano is a pioneer in crafting intricate designs while always paying attention to how they are sculpted on all figures. This beautifully crafted floral motifs dress is a piece to cherish for a lifetime, with only a four to six week pre-order turnover. This dress is available made-to-order up to size 30.

Tropical Holiday Occasion

New Look Brown Leopard Print Cowl Neck Midi Dress £45.99 at New Look Planning your next holiday getaway and need to pack some beachside essentials to transition into the evening? New Look’s leopard print cowl neck midi dress is the perfect breezy staple to make a statement. Pair it with oversized chunky gold earrings and a mix of stackable wood and gold bracelets to elevate the look. River Island Grey Satin Ombre Halter Neck Slip Midi Dress £56 at River Island River Island’s ombré halter slip midi dress, crafted from silk, drapes beautifully over every figure, with the ombré effect allowing for versatile styling—pair with woven cork platforms or a simple black strappy heel. M&S X Sienna Miller Ruffle Maxi Dress in Ecru £71 (was £89) at M&S This season’s ruffle trend is epitomized by M&S’s ruffled maxi dress, which captures boho chic at its finest. Featured in style queen Sienna Miller’s capsule collection with M&S, this dress is available in extended sizing up to 20 and is versatile enough to wear as a daytime dress or beach cover-up.

Statement Accessories

Gloves custom by Candice Cuoco

I adorned a simple black crepe gown for my dear friend’s birthday, allowing my accessories to take centre stage, custom-designed by lingerie expert and designer Candice Cuoco.

Wolf & Badger Champs Elysees Glove £81 at Wolf & Badger For those seeking a similar showstopping effect, consider the Champ Elysees gloves, priced at just £81. Crafted from delicately breezy materials, these gloves are perfect for summer wear. David Koma Floral-Appliqué Gloves £367 (was £525) at Mytheresa David Koma, renowned for his meticulous attention to detail, extends his expertise to an exquisite collection of gloves. The floral appliqué design and leather detailing in his gloves offer a stunning, elongating effect for your arms. They’re so beautifully crafted that I’d happily wear them just to showcase their elegance. Mariam Seddiq Bianca Tulle Opera Gloves £367 at Mariam Seddiq For a size-inclusive option, the Mariam Seddiq gloves, made to order, are a timeless choice for any upcoming white party or wedding festivities. These gloves promise to be a cherished addition to your wardrobe for years to come.

Statement Jewelry

A statement piece of jewellery can elevate even the simplest black-column gown. My Alexander McQueen ring, a cherished treasure I reserve for special occasions, has now become one of my favourite go-to pieces.

Monica Vinader Heirloom Chain Cocktail Earrings £225 at Monica Vinader Monica Vinader’s Heirloom Chain earrings offer a touch of understated glamour, with a vintage charm that keeps admirers guessing. PDPAOLA Pavé Supreme Jupiter Silver Single Hoops £180 at PDPAOLA For day-to-evening transitions, PDPAOLA’s Jupiter Silver Single Hoops are my preferred choice. I love to double the pair to add a refined edge to feminine attire. Cynthia Rowley Hidden Gem Earrings in Black Onyx £255 at Cynthia Rowley Cynthia Rowley’s oversized gold earrings, with their unique shape, are everything I dreamed of while searching for my next standout accessory.

Purse

Mae Cassidy All That Glitters Nimmi Crystal Clear Bag £690 at Mae Cassidy For those who revel in the allure of formal occasions, this Mae Cassidy purse is a quintessential investment. Adorned with 2000 hand-placed Midnight Black crystals, this statement piece is crafted to elevate every enchanting evening with its exquisite sparkle.

Beauty Prep

Let’s talk beauty staples—whether I am travelling or at home, this is my go-to guide for preparing for an evening of glamour. I start with L’Occitane Almond Shower Oil to ensure my skin feels hydrated and refreshed.

To add an extra glow to my beauty look, I have fallen in love with Elemis Superfood Glow Priming Moisturizer, the perfect summer staple. When I need to rush out the door but still achieve a polished glam, I opt for simple mascara, a glowing complexion, and bold red lipstick. I recommend Elizabeth Arden’s Creamy Real Red Lip Color, enriched with Vitamin E and Maracuja Oil.

To complete my look, I carry my favourite perfume, Delina from Parfums De Marly, with its fruity foundation and velvety musk.