Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Amazon Prime Day is here, or Amazon Fashion Day as team Marie Claire like to refer to it as. With incredible discounts and deals for Prime members across fashion brands like find there’s never been a better time to update your wardrobe with staples that’ll see you through next season and beyond.

With such generous reductions on fashion forward styles at Amazon it’s no surprise that some of our favourite Instagram influencer’s are getting involved, shopping and styling the best deals.

@StyleIdealist styles find.’s vibrant checked city coat, was £60.20, now £25.80.

@Meryturiel showcases four easy-to-wear looks from the Prime Day sales.

With @OliviaandAlice styling find.’s classic knee high boots reduced from £52.43 to £20.70

Whilst @Fellaby opts for a cosy, tiger patterned jumper, was £35.64, now £21.36

There’s incredible discounts across both Amazon Fashion labels, like find., as well as across Levi’s (Shop 30% off), Joules (50% off wellingtons) and trusty Vans trainers (get 45% off classic styles).

Deal In Full:

You can’t go wrong with a classic cream cardigan. Ideal for layering over simple tees and under long-line coats as the temperature cools. Our Editor’s love the oversized fit and ribbed detailing, temper the silhouette by layering over dresses or tucking into straight leg jeans. Click to view deal

Nothing ever really beats a classic striped sweatshirt. They’re so timeless that our Editor’s covet and collect them. Style with everything from denim to skirt and tailoring. Or, make a bold statement and pair with a red leather midi. View deal.

Prime Day lightning deals are not to be missed. This is one of them. A playful slogan sweater goes with absolutely everything and is the perfect piece for your weekend/working from home wardrobe. The happy sunshine hue of this style is also guaranteed to brighten up the greyest of days. View deal.

Add this one to your basket quickly and check out fast. Coat’s that look this expensive rarely go on sale. Style yours draped over your shoulders with jeans and chunky sole boots for your next supermarket run. View deal.

White ankle boots are really having a moment. An easy way to elevate your everyday jeans, a nice top and a longline coat this point-toe-pair are cut from smooth leather for a slouchy silhouette Style yours layered over jeans. View deal.

Ask any one of our Fashion Editor’s and they’ll all agree that a long grey coat will be one of the hardest working pieces in your wardrobe. A timeless classic, the belted waist on this classic cinches in the waist, accentuating your silhouette. View deal.

A-line dresses are one of those dream pieces we all reach for on those ‘I have nothing to wear days.’ Designed to flatter literally every silhouette this classic style is a seasonless staple. Pair with heels for drinks with the girls or, trainers and a denim jacket for brunch. Layering under a chunky cardigan when the weather cools. View deal.