An ever-growing list of female-founded fashion brands to support this month and always

When it comes to fashion, there is an endless (and evergrowing) list of talented female founders who deserve our praise and admiration.

When it comes to fashion, there is an endless (and evergrowing) list of talented female founders who deserve our praise and admiration. Between independent labels and storied brands, made-to-order options (opens in new tab) and sustainably-minded solutions (opens in new tab), there are so many women doing amazing things in this industry.

Below you will find a whole host of female-founded brands beloved by team Marie Claire. Of course, this is by no means a comprehensive list of all the female-founded labels around, but we promise to keep updating this collection regularly with incredible brands created by incredible women.

Without further ado, keep scrolling for our favourite female-founded fashion brands to know, love and support today and every day.

Female-founded fashion brands to know:

Rixo

Founded by best friend duo, Henrietta Rix and Orlagh McCloskey, Rixo is the perfect example of the power of female friendship. The brand was started by the pair after they met at university and has since grown to become a go-to for stylish women in the UK and beyond.

Kitri

Founded by Haeni Kim, Kitri recently celebrated its 6th birthday. The brand is known for its bold prints and fun use of colour, just perfect for wedding guest dressing. Kim founded Kitri with a sustainable mindset, producing collections in limited numbers to avoid overproduction and waste.

Rejina Pyo

Rejina Pyo founded her eponymous brand in 2014. Beloved by the fashion crowd, Pyo is know for her unique design and distinctive details. The brand's ready-to-wear collection and accessories are often spotted on the street style set.

Tove

After having worked together for several years at high-street retailer Topshop, Camille Perry and Holly Wright founded Tove in 2019 having the experience to completely understand what customers want. The brand is contemporary, chic, and has solidified itself as an in-demand label amongst celebrities (opens in new tab) and the style set after only a few short years on the market.

We Are Kin

Founded by Ngoni Chikwenengere, We Are Kin is a sustainable brand championing the slow fashion movement. Each piece within the Chikwenengere's collection is made to order and created with timelessness in mind. We Are Kin manufactures all of its clothes here in London and offers inclusive sizing (which can be tailored for both the tall and petite among us).

Albaray

Founded by three former executives who met working at a high-street label, Albaray is the culmination of years of experience. With a focus on sustainable manufacturing, including the use of deadstock fabric and recycled materials, Albaray provides staples you can feel good about investing in.

Khanums

Inspired by her parents, who were both garment makers, Rokeya Khanum founded Khanum's with a true understanding of craftsmanship. The brand champions responsible production and upholds the well-being of its garment workers to the highest extent. With bold designs, that feature pearl and beaded embellishments, Khanum's creates statement pieces for dressy occasions.

By Megan Crosby

There are few labels as fun as Megan Crosby. The designer creates made-to-order dresses in bold colourways and stand-out prints. Not to mention, due to the brand's made-to-order ethos, they also offer custom sizing, free of charge, so you can always get the perfect fit.

Dai

B-Corp-certified brand, Dai was founded by former investment banker Joanna Dai, after she realised there was a gap in the market for office wear that felt like activewear. Creating comfortable, yet polished staples, Dai has a focus on clothing you will feel good wearing and has even garnered the tried-and-tested tick of approval (opens in new tab) from Marie Claire editors.

Missoma

London-based label Missoma was founded in 2008 by Marisa Hordern, alongside her mother and her sister. The brand creates demi-fine jewellery that seamlessly toes the line of everyday and elevated occasion wear. Missoma also has a focus on sustainability, manufacturing its pieces in responsibly certified factories and using recycled silver in all of its new collections.

Kai Collective

Kai Collective was created in 2016 and has since captured the attention of fashion devotees across social media. Founded by Fisayo Longe, the brand is known for its unique prints and coveted silhouettes. The size-inclusive designs are made to celebrate all women, with the aim of helping people feel like the most confident versions of themselves.

Rouje

Jeanne Damas is a style icon in and of herself, so it seems like a logical extension of her personal brand that she would create her very own label. And so Rouje was born. Infused with that French girl je ne sais quoi, Rouje creates paired back peices you'll want to wear on repeat.

Monica Vinader

Handcrafted in 100% recycled gold and sterling silver, Monica Vinader's eponymous label is all about creating sustainably-minded jewellery you will keep for years to come.

Needle & Thread

Founded in 2013 by Hannah Coffin, Needle & Thread is femininity personified. The brand's designs are created with ruffles, sequins and beaded details, and have even captured the attention of the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton (opens in new tab).