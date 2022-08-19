Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

As Kylie causes controversy with a 17-minute flight, remember: aviation emissions are a problem in the fashion industry, too.

You’ll likely have seen the headlines in recent weeks, with stars from Kylie Jenner to Taylor Swift being criticised for their use of private jets and subsequent carbon footprints.

According to The Guardian, 1% of people are responsible for causing half of the global aviation emissions. Kylie – who was called out for a 17-minute private jet trip – used the same amount of carbon emissions for that one flight as the average person does in three months.

But it’s not just celebrities over-using planes and racking up aviation emissions – fast fashion plays a huge part, too.

As Business of Fashion explain, over the last decade “the proportion of clothes, shoes, and textiles shipped by air has roughly doubled,” meaning more and more emissions are being credited to an already polluting industry. As it stands, the fashion industry is responsible for 8-10% of the world’s carbon emissions.

While we can’t change the world overnight, we can all do our bit and take small steps towards building a better tomorrow. One way of doing so is shopping with brands that are genuinely doing everything they can to be sustainable. And what’s more sustainable than your clothes having as low a carbon footprint as possible?

Enter stage right, our favourite labels that manufacture their products right here in the UK – no air miles required. From jeans to dresses, activewear to sleepwear, there are so many innovative, independent brands that are producing their garments here on home soil and they all deserve your attention. Save yourself the emission guilt next time you’re in need of something new and shop one of the below, instead.

5 fashion brands made in the UK that MC Editors love

1. We are Kin

Founded by Ngoni Chikwenengere, We Are Kin operates on a made-to-order model creating timeless pieces to be cherished for years to come. The label is also size inclusive and is able to make adjustments to garments to cater for taller or more petite women.

We Are Kin’s sustainable ethos goes so far in fact, that this season the brand chose to create 3-D renders of its new designs and forgo creating samples in order to minimise waste.