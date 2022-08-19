As Kylie causes controversy with a 17-minute flight, remember: aviation emissions are a problem in the fashion industry, too.
You’ll likely have seen the headlines in recent weeks, with stars from Kylie Jenner to Taylor Swift being criticised for their use of private jets and subsequent carbon footprints.
According to The Guardian, 1% of people are responsible for causing half of the global aviation emissions. Kylie – who was called out for a 17-minute private jet trip – used the same amount of carbon emissions for that one flight as the average person does in three months.
But it’s not just celebrities over-using planes and racking up aviation emissions – fast fashion plays a huge part, too.
As Business of Fashion explain, over the last decade “the proportion of clothes, shoes, and textiles shipped by air has roughly doubled,” meaning more and more emissions are being credited to an already polluting industry. As it stands, the fashion industry is responsible for 8-10% of the world’s carbon emissions.
While we can’t change the world overnight, we can all do our bit and take small steps towards building a better tomorrow. One way of doing so is shopping with brands that are genuinely doing everything they can to be sustainable. And what’s more sustainable than your clothes having as low a carbon footprint as possible?
Enter stage right, our favourite labels that manufacture their products right here in the UK – no air miles required. From jeans to dresses, activewear to sleepwear, there are so many innovative, independent brands that are producing their garments here on home soil and they all deserve your attention. Save yourself the emission guilt next time you’re in need of something new and shop one of the below, instead.
5 fashion brands made in the UK that MC Editors love
1. We are Kin
Founded by Ngoni Chikwenengere, We Are Kin operates on a made-to-order model creating timeless pieces to be cherished for years to come. The label is also size inclusive and is able to make adjustments to garments to cater for taller or more petite women.
We Are Kin’s sustainable ethos goes so far in fact, that this season the brand chose to create 3-D renders of its new designs and forgo creating samples in order to minimise waste.
The Strappy Maxi, £160 | We Are Kin
This strappy maxi dress is handmade to order in East London, and features an open-back silhouette that will still be supportive sans bra.
2. E.L.V Denim
With an acronym that stands for East London vintage, it’s hardly a surprise that E.L.V Denim’s products are all designed and produced in East London.
The label upcycles existing jeans to create new, unique pieces working with local artisans to minimise its carbon footprint.
The Twin two-tone high-rise straight-leg jeans, £255 | E.L.V Denim
Made by combining two pairs of jeans that were otherwise destined for landfill, this style splices together contrasting shades to create the most unique pair of denim.
3. Studio Éhr
Activewear label Studio Éhr prides itself on ‘creating beauty out of waste.’ The label uses materials such as ECONYL®, which is created from recycled fishing nets and other post-consumer materials.
Studio Éhr works with a London-based factory which operates as a social enterprise and ensures all of its staff is paid a London living wage.
Yaz Active Dress Black, £140 | Studio Éhr
Made from quick-drying stretch fabric, this dress is perfect for the tennis court, but just as easily be worn for a post-Tennis lunch.
4. Franks London
Franks London also operates on a made-to-order model with each piece created in (you guessed it!) London. The brand is known for its chic, print dresses and quite regularly collaborates with other creatives.
Their recent summer collection was designed in collaboration with celebrity stylist Dannii Whiteman.
The Beth Dress, £140 | Franks London
The Beth dress has been designed as a part of the Dannii Whiteman collection. Made from a cotton-poplin, with shoulder ties and a thigh-high split, this is a summer dress you’ll love for years to come.
5. Gilda & Pearl
Inspired by vintage designs, Gilda & Pearl creates glamorous lounge and sleepwear for the sustainably conscious consumer.
The label proudly handmakes each of its pieces here in the UK and has been seen on the likes of Hailey Bieber, Naomi Campbell, and more.
Long Satin Slip, £590 | Gilda & Pearl
Sleepwear, but make it luxurious. This satin slip was handmade in the UK from satin and French lace.
Remember, if you’re going to invest – invest sustainably in products that’ll last you a lifetime.