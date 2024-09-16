All the best 2024 Emmys red-carpet fashion

From the good, the bad, and the outright outrageous, there’s an undeniable allure to the red carpet – it’s where fashion transcends into folklore, etching itself into our memories.

Who doesn’t remember Björk’s swan dress by designer Marjan Pejoski? Or any one of Cher’s many Bob Mackie ensembles? The American designer and lover of all things ‘glamour’ with a capital G is still so synonymous with red-carpet style that It Girl Sabrina Carpenter opted for an archive Mackie gown just three days ago for the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards.

Luckily, this year’s 2024 Emmy Awards, held at the Peacock Theatre in downtown Los Angeles, still managed to pull out some stylish surprises, despite it being the 76th celebration of prestige TV achievements.

Scroll on for all the best red-carpet moments from the 2024 Emmys.

Elizabeth Debicki wears Christian Dior, De Beers jewellery and a Vacheron watch

Sabrina Dhowre Elba wears vintage Mugler

Greta Lee wears Loewe and Tiffany &Co. jewellery

Brie Larson wears custom Chanel

Ayo Edebiri wears custom Bottega Veneta

Maya Rudolph wears Chloé

Lily Gladstone wears custom Rodarte

Allison Janney wears Gaurav Gupta and Fiametta jewellery

Mindy Kaling wears Gaurav Gupta

Reese Witherspoon wears Christian Dior and Bucherer jewellery

Selena Gomez wears custom Ralph Lauren

Hannah Einbinder wears custom Louis Vuitton

Rita Ora wears Tamara Ralph

Nicola Coughlan wears Prabal Gurung

Catherine O'Hara wears Oscar de la Renta

Sarah Paulson wears Prada

Viola Davis wears Zuhair Murad

Jennifer Aniston wears Oscar de la Renta

