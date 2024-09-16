All the best 2024 Emmys red-carpet fashion
The best-dressed celebrities at the 2024 Emmys
From the good, the bad, and the outright outrageous, there’s an undeniable allure to the red carpet – it’s where fashion transcends into folklore, etching itself into our memories.
Who doesn’t remember Björk’s swan dress by designer Marjan Pejoski? Or any one of Cher’s many Bob Mackie ensembles? The American designer and lover of all things ‘glamour’ with a capital G is still so synonymous with red-carpet style that It Girl Sabrina Carpenter opted for an archive Mackie gown just three days ago for the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards.
Luckily, this year’s 2024 Emmy Awards, held at the Peacock Theatre in downtown Los Angeles, still managed to pull out some stylish surprises, despite it being the 76th celebration of prestige TV achievements.
Scroll on for all the best red-carpet moments from the 2024 Emmys.
Elizabeth Debicki wears Christian Dior, De Beers jewellery and a Vacheron watch
Sabrina Dhowre Elba wears vintage Mugler
Greta Lee wears Loewe and Tiffany &Co. jewellery
Brie Larson wears custom Chanel
Ayo Edebiri wears custom Bottega Veneta
Maya Rudolph wears Chloé
Lily Gladstone wears custom Rodarte
Allison Janney wears Gaurav Gupta and Fiametta jewellery
Mindy Kaling wears Gaurav Gupta
Reese Witherspoon wears Christian Dior and Bucherer jewellery
Selena Gomez wears custom Ralph Lauren
Hannah Einbinder wears custom Louis Vuitton
Rita Ora wears Tamara Ralph
Nicola Coughlan wears Prabal Gurung
Catherine O'Hara wears Oscar de la Renta
Sarah Paulson wears Prada
Viola Davis wears Zuhair Murad
Jennifer Aniston wears Oscar de la Renta
Mischa Anouk Smith is the News and Features Editor of Marie Claire UK.
From personal essays to purpose-driven stories, reported studies, and interviews with celebrities like Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and designers including Dries Van Noten, Mischa has been featured in publications such as Refinery29, Stylist and Dazed. Her work explores what it means to be a woman today and sits at the intersection of culture and style. In the spirit of eclecticism, she has also written about NFTs, mental health and the rise of AI bands.