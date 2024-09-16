All the best 2024 Emmys red-carpet fashion

From the good, the bad, and the outright outrageous, there’s an undeniable allure to the red carpet – it’s where fashion transcends into folklore, etching itself into our memories.

Who doesn’t remember Björk’s swan dress by designer Marjan Pejoski? Or any one of Cher’s many Bob Mackie ensembles? The American designer and lover of all things ‘glamour’ with a capital G is still so synonymous with red-carpet style that It Girl Sabrina Carpenter opted for an archive Mackie gown just three days ago for the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards.

Luckily, this year’s 2024 Emmy Awards, held at the Peacock Theatre in downtown Los Angeles, still managed to pull out some stylish surprises, despite it being the 76th celebration of prestige TV achievements.

Scroll on for all the best red-carpet moments from the 2024 Emmys.

Elizabeth Debicki wears Christian Dior, De Beers jewellery and a Vacheron watch

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 15: Elizabeth Debicki, winner of the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for “The Crown”, poses in the press room during the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sabrina Dhowre Elba wears vintage Mugler

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 15: Sabrina Dhowre Elba attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Greta Lee wears Loewe and Tiffany &Co. jewellery

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 15: Greta Lee attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Brie Larson wears custom Chanel

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 15: Brie Larson attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ayo Edebiri wears custom Bottega Veneta

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 15: Ayo Edebiri attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Maya Rudolph wears Chloé

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 15: Maya Rudolph attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lily Gladstone wears custom Rodarte

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 15: Lily Gladstone attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Amy Sussman / Staff via Getty Images)

Allison Janney wears Gaurav Gupta and Fiametta jewellery

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 15: Allison Janney poses in the press room during the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Frazer Harrison / Staff via Getty Images)

Mindy Kaling wears Gaurav Gupta

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 15: Mindy Kaling attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Amy Sussman / Staff via Getty Images)

Reese Witherspoon wears Christian Dior and Bucherer jewellery

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 15: Reese Witherspoon attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Selena Gomez wears custom Ralph Lauren

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 15: Selena Gomez attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Hannah Einbinder wears custom Louis Vuitton

Hannah Einbinder

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Rita Ora wears Tamara Ralph

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 15: Rita Ora attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Nicola Coughlan wears Prabal Gurung

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 15: Nicola Coughlan attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Catherine O'Hara wears Oscar de la Renta

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 15: Catherine O'Hara attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sarah Paulson wears Prada

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 15: Sarah Paulson attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Viola Davis wears Zuhair Murad

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 15: Viola Davis attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jennifer Aniston wears Oscar de la Renta

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 15: Jennifer Aniston attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)
