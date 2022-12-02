New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern shuts down sexist question

New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern swiftly put an end to a reporter’s sexist question during a press conference, after she was asked a demeaning question about her meeting with Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin. Marin visited New Zealand earlier this week, making history as the first Finnish Prime Minister to do so, and was also present at the press conference.

The reporter asked a smiling Ardern, “A lot of people will be wondering are you two meeting because you’re similar in age, and you’ve got a lot of common stuff there, you know, when you got into politics and stuff. Or can Kiwis actually expect to see more deals-”

Ardern, whose face began to drop as the question continued, interrupted the reporter to say, “My first question is, I wonder whether or not anyone ever asked Barack Obama and John Key if they met because they were of similar age?”

Watch NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern pick apart this reporter's question during a joint press conference with Finnish PM Sanna Marin. He asked the pair 'are you two meeting because you're similar in age and got a lot of common stuff there?'

“We of course have a higher proportion of men in politics, it’s reality,” she said. “Because when two women meet, it’s not simply because of their gender.”

Ardern then launched into a description of the benefits of a trade deal with Finland, citing the nation’s technological production as well as New Zealand’s wine and beef exports. Marin also jumped it at one point, adding she had brought a “business delegation” with her to discuss the issue further, and said, “We are meeting because we are prime ministers, of course.”

Ardern is 42 years old, while Marin is 37 years old - not that it matters. (For reference, former New Zealand PM and Barack Obama were both born in 1961.)

Ardern’s shut down of the reporter’s question was celebrated by some on Twitter, including Labour MP Dawn Butler who called the move “masterful” and said she “shut down the misogyny.”

Complete killshot from Jacinda Ardern in the joint presser with Sanna Marin when asked if they were meeting because they were similar."I wonder if anyone asked Barack Obama and John Key that? ... because two women meet it's not simply because of their gender."

New Zealand correspondent Ben McKay also tweeted about the situation, calling it a “complete killshot.”

Ardern has in the past faced sexism over the course of her role in politics, from being asked whether she has to choose between a family or her career after a promotion to New Zealand’s Labour Party leader as well as being questioned about whether she was a feminist - questions that would most likely not be asked of a male Prime Minister.

Marin has left New Zealand and that one reporter behind, moving onto visit its neighbouring country Australia and its Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. The Finnish government’s official Twitter account suggested it’s been a successful one thus far, writing they had “reaffirmed the warm and productive relationship between Australia and Finland.”