Winter capsule essentials, personal style and Dior Cruise 2025 with Hannah of COCOBEAUTEA

It might seem incongruous talking about the Cruise collections when the heating is on and knitted dresses and winter coats are firmly on the mind however that was the topic of conversation, as Dior recently gathered a stylish troop of creators to head to Scotland to celebrate their latest Cruise show.

One of those creators was Hannah Desai, the luxury fashion and beauty creator COCOBEAUTEA, known for her effortlessly chic style and beautifully curated feed. We caught up with Hannah during the trip to Gleneagles in Scotland (a location favoured by Monsieur Christian Dior for shows in the 1950s), where guests explored the Dior Cruise 2025 collection, soaked in the history, went hiking and had a—by the looks of it—incredible time.

Here, Hannah talks to us about Winter wardrobe staples, personal style and items she never travels without.

(Image credit: Courtesy Dior / Donna McGowan)

My personal style is...

I would say classic, laid-back but polished. I’ve always been drawn to timeless pieces that become staples in my day-to-day life. I love wearing clothes that make me feel good but also have a long life span.

My Winter wardrobe staples...

This season, my capsule includes a sleek pair of loafers, a maxi wrap coat, a simple roll neck (for layering) and a classic pair of straight-leg jeans.

(Image credit: Courtesy Dior / Donna McGowan)

My favourite look from the Dior Cruise 2025 show...

I was lucky enough to wear my favourite look from the show. It’s a stunning black sheer tartan skirt and blouse, I love the silhouette of the shirt combined with the punk-inspired leather details on the skirt.

(Image credit: Courtesy Dior)

This trip to Scotland...

Visiting Scotland gave even more life to the Dior Cruise 2025 RTW collection, it couldn’t have been a more perfect background to see the yellow and red Tartan pieces in action, especially with the richness of the autumn leaves.

(Image credit: Courtesy Dior)

My go-to beauty look is...

This changes depending on the season but I approach beauty similarly to fashion: Understated & polished. I love fresh, glowing skin with a simple eye, and this season I’ve been loving a berry-toned blush.

(Image credit: Courtesy Dior / Donna McGowan)

My travel essentials are...

I never go anywhere without sunglasses and lipstick. I’m also someone who really can’t live without my favourite skincare so there’s always room in my luggage for it.

Photographer: Donna McGowan

Make up by Dior beauty

Shop Dior Cruise 2025 here