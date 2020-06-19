Fashion’s biggest names are selling their designer clothes to raise money for charity

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Luxury fashion resale service Cudoni has teamed up with a host of fashion’s biggest names for a charity sale to benefit Women’s Aid, which helps women suffering from domestic abuse, which has sadly been on the rise since the start of the pandemic.

Cudoni had partnered up with the likes of Laura Whitmore, Alexandra Shulman and Pandora Sykes for a first sale last week, and have now teamed up with more high-profile stylists, journalists, and influencers, including YOU magazine Editor Jo Elvin, Junior Fashion Editor at the Financial Times Flora Macdonald Johnston, Stylist and Vogue India contributor Sabina Harper; Weibo influencers Gloria Lu and Yue Ran and PR guru Chimere Cissé.

The sale starts at 12pm GMT today (Friday 19th June) – SHOP IT HERE

The edit, which will be joining the remaining items from the original campaign, consists of luxury items from designers such as Gucci, Rixo and Victoria Beckham.

All proceeds, including Cudoni’s usual commission rate, will be going to the charity, which has spoken out about the urgent need for more financial support in the last few weeks (the charity works with the BME community and has been sharing resources on its site for how you can help).

Faye Connelly, Women’s Aid Fundraising Manager said: ‘We’d like to extend a huge thank you to Cudoni and all those who have contributed to this amazing campaign to raise funds for Women’s Aid. In recent months, we have all witnessed the spread and impact of Coronavirus. Survivors have told us that they are experiencing escalated levels of abuse due to the lockdown. As long as the restrictions are in place, we expect to see a continued rise in demand for our services. Cudoni’s support will make a huge difference to ensure that we can support more woman reaching out.’

Others wishing to sell luxury items with Cudoni are now given the option to donate a percentage of profit made from their sale to charities fighting COVID-19 and Women’s Aid.