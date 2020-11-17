Debenhams have 14 days of Black Friday deals, here’s what I’m buying

Hello Black Friday! Hello 14 days of deals at Debenhams!
A stalwart of the British high street Debenhams is one of my favourite stores. There’s nothing better than a great department store, they’re one of my favourite places as there’s something so calming about being able to pick up your favourite perfume, a cashmere jumper and a toaster all in one place.
So, I’m thrilled to share that Debenhams are celebrating Black Friday in style this year with fourteen full days of deals, discounts and offers to get you ready for the festive season and beyond.
With different deals dropping each and every single day from 50% off menswear to 20% off cookware and half price across handbags. So, if you’re looking to invest in something in particular. Be that a new pair of pyjamas or a kettle, its worth checking in each day to see what the latest offers are each day to ensure you get the best offer.
Scroll down to shop the key buys I’ve added to my basket this Black Friday…
Debenhams beauty discounts
Benefit Brow Styler,
£30, £15
Save 50% off Benefit’s beloved Brow Styler. This coveted 2-in-1 wax-pencil and powder is all you need to create 3 essential brow looks. The waterproof, 18-hour wear wax-pencil sculpts and shapes while the loose filling powder builds easily for soft, full, natural-looking brows.
Urban Decay, ‘Naked Honey’ Palette,
£43, £31.10
Save £12.90 on Urban Decay’s cult Naked Honey palette this Black Friday. Containing 12 rich golden neutrals including classic golds, warm ambers and rich chocolate browns. It creates the perfect hazy, smoked-out eye.
Elizabeth Arden, Eight Hour Moisturizing Body Treatment Set,
£54, £27
Elizabeth Arden’s Eight Hour cream is a staple in every makeup bag. Treat yourself (or a loved one) with an incredible 50% off this hydrating gift set at Debenhams.
Debenhams fashion discounts
KLEY pyjama shirt,
£26, £20.80
Save 20% on KLEY’s cosy pyjama set. Made from pure cotton in a pretty blush hue it’s ideal for lounging in during this second lockdown.
KLEY Utility jacket,
£5 9, £17.70
Take an incredible £41.30 off this khaki utility jacket by Debenhams own label KLEY. Ideal for layering over everything from your go-to Breton to floaty summer dresses.
KLEY Parachute mac,
£69, £34.50
Looking to invest in a new coat for the winter? There’s 50% off KLEY’s playful red coat. Cut for a long, ankle-grazing silhouette layer over knitwear for your next dog walk.
Debenhams furniture discounts
Debenhams Broadway armchair,
£750, £350
Save an incredible £400 on this luxurious turquoise armchair this Black Friday at Debenhams. Ideal for adding a pop of colour to your lounge, or bedroom.
Debenhams Amalfi Eliza sofa,
£1,400, £700
There’s something about a light pink sofa that exudes effortless cool. This cosy two-seater has an amazing 50% off, so if you’re looking to renovate or update your lounge it’s practically a buy one get one free offer.
Debenhams Tweedy Kempton armchair,
£490, £245
Add a pop of sunshine into your home with this joyful Tweedy chair. With £245 off it’s an offer certain to put a smile on your face.
Debenhams electrical discounts
Nespresso Vertuo Plus + Aeroccino coffee machine,
£250, £150
Save £100 on Nespresso’s Vertuo Plus coffee machine in the Debenhams sale. The machine’s unique Centrifusion technology and specially crafted dedicated range of capsules allows you to make coffees easily at home with a choice of four cup sizes – alto (414ml), mug (230ml), gran lungo (150ml), double espresso (80ml) and espresso (40ml).
Tresemme, Salon Smooth hair dryer,
£60, £30
It’s always worth having your feelers out for good deals on hair dryers as you never quite know when yours might suddenly stop. With smoothing ionic conditioners and tourmaline-ceramic technology to ensure a fast dry and smooth finish. It comes with a luxurious gold clutch bag and mini paddle brush for creating a smooth style. Includes a full size TRESemme Collagen + Fullness Thickening balm (125ml) to protect hair from heat styling and help hair look thicker.
Oral-B Pro 650 electric toothbrush,
£60, £30
Save 50% on Oral-B’s Pro 650 electric toothbrush in Debenhams Black Friday deals. With an inbuilt professional timer helping you to brush for exactly 2 minutes, like your dentist recommends.