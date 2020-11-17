Debenhams have 14 days of Black Friday deals, here’s what I’m buying

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Hello Black Friday! Hello 14 days of deals at Debenhams!

A stalwart of the British high street Debenhams is one of my favourite stores. There’s nothing better than a great department store, they’re one of my favourite places as there’s something so calming about being able to pick up your favourite perfume, a cashmere jumper and a toaster all in one place.

So, I’m thrilled to share that Debenhams are celebrating Black Friday in style this year with fourteen full days of deals, discounts and offers to get you ready for the festive season and beyond.

With different deals dropping each and every single day from 50% off menswear to 20% off cookware and half price across handbags. So, if you’re looking to invest in something in particular. Be that a new pair of pyjamas or a kettle, its worth checking in each day to see what the latest offers are each day to ensure you get the best offer.

Scroll down to shop the key buys I’ve added to my basket this Black Friday…

Debenhams beauty discounts