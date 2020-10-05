This controversial outfit taught Princess Diana a valuable lesson

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

There are many, many iconic outfits that Princess Diana is known for, and it’s no surprise, given how much scrutiny she was under, that they got so much press.

She once wore a strapless dress that made so many headlines that they had to delay the Budget by a day. Her honeymoon looks got a lot of attention too, and of course, who can forget the ‘revenge dress’, which she wore to the Serpentine Gallery summer party in 1994, the same night Prince Charles admitted to having an affair with Camilla.

But perhaps one of her most talked-about and controversial looks of all was one she wore when she was still relatively unknown, but was starting to get hounded when it was revealed she was dating Prince Charles.

Photographers were so insistent on taking her picture that to get them off her back, 19-year-old Diana invited them to take sone snaps at the Kindergarten she worked at in West London.

Unfortunately, she didn’t realise that from the angle she was standing at, with the sun behind her, her skirt became see-through, giving everyone a glimpse of her legs.

And while it was only the shadowy outlines of her legs, it still made all the front pages, much to Diana’s surprise (she later said, ‘I don’t want to be known as the girlfriend who had no petticoat’).

She would later learn all the wardrobe tricks to avoid getting caught out by the paps, including holding a clutch bag over hear cleavage when exiting cars.