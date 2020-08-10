The secret behind Princess Diana’s honeymoon looks

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

We know a lot about the details of Princess Diana and Prince Charles’ wedding, especially everything to do with her wedding dress, which is possibly the most talked-about dress of all time, even decades later.

We know the romantic detail she had hidden in it, where the gown is now, that she had a secret umbrella made to match it in case of rain and even why it was creased.

But what isn’t talked about as much, which is a crying shame, is her elegant honeymoon wardrobe, because the Princess actually put a lot of thought and planning into it. So much so, that she enlisted the help of her sister’s friend, Felicity Clark, who was also the beauty editor at Vogue at the time.

The reason this was such a big deal for the newlywed was that it would be the first time she would be seen as officially embracing the role of future Queen, and so wanted to look the part.

She and Prince Charles were to visit several places on their honeymoon, starting with a stay at the Broadlands estate in Hampshire, followed a Mediterranean cruise, finishing at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, so she had a few different outfits to plan for different occasions and different climates.

The first outfit she wore, on the evening of her wedding day, when it was traditional for couples to head straight off for their honeymoon, was a peach-coloured silk dress with lace around the collar and sleeves, a nod to her wedding dress. It was designed by Bellville Sassoon as a romantic new bride look. She accessorised with Manolo Balhnik heels abd a John Boyd at trimmed with feathers.

Later on, she boarded the Royal Yacht Britannia in a gorgeous floral white silk dress by Donald Campbell, layered over a royal blue camisole. She added a cashmere coat just in case it got a bit chilly on board.

What we haven’t seen so much of though is what she wore on the boat, as cameras were understandably banned on board, leaving the royal couple to enjoy a little bit of privacy on their honeymoon.

Another elegant outfit was the peach wrap top and skirt that Princess Diana wore on an official visit to Egypt at one of the cruise’s stops. Again, the pastel palette was perfect for a new bride, and for the heat too.