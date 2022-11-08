Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Each year, the Council of Fashion Designers of America (also known as the CFDA) hosts its highly-anticipated awards show, celebrating the best and the brightest in the fashion industry.

Designers attend alongside their muses, creating a red carpet which sees Hollywood's A-list mingle alongside fashion industry icons. The 2022 CFDA Awards took place overnight in Manhattan, and as to be expected, this year's red carpet did not disappoint.

Kendall Jenner (opens in new tab) arrived alongside the designers behind It-brand Khaite, while Amanda Seyfried walked the red carpet with Michael Kors. Katie Holmes, Gigi Hadid, Ashley Graham and more were also in attendance.

In previous years, the awards show has been used as a platform to honour fashion industry game changers. Rihanna, Zendaya and Jennifer Lopez (opens in new tab) have all been recipients of the prestigious Icons Award, celebrated for their contribution to the industry. This year, Lenny Kravitz took home that coveted prize.

Kim Kardashian (opens in new tab) also made a notable appearance this year. The star was recognized for her brand Skims, receiving the first-ever CFDA Innovator Award. During her speech, Kardashian recognised the need for diversity in fashion (opens in new tab), saying "We have put a strong emphasis since our launch on continuing to shape the industry to embrace size equality and diversity as a fixture and not just a trend."

Other noteworthy winners include Catherine Holstein for Khaite who took home the Womenswear Designer of the Year award, and Law Roach who won the Stylist Award. Roach is the stylist responsible for many of Zendaya's red-carpet looks and also regularly works alongside Kerry Washington, Keke Palmer, Hunter Schafer and more. To say this award was much deserved would be an understatement.

Keep scrolling to see the best looks from the 2022 CFDA Awards red carpet.

The best looks from the 2022 CFDA Awards Red Carpet: