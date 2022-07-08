Kim Kardashian has to ‘work harder’ to buck the stigma around her career

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

She's more than a reality TV star

Kim Kardashian has proved she is a force to be reckoned with, and much more than just a reality TV star.

However, the stigma around the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s success and rise to fame haunts her as she considers herself the “underdog”, and she feels she has to put in even more effort to be taken seriously.

Speaking to Allure magazine, the 41-year-old fashion and beauty mogul said: “I’ve always just been the underdog.

“Being on a reality show and that’s not respected. Feeling like I need to work harder to show you guys that I’m not the person you think.”

Kim has her own shapewear brand SKIMS, as well as her own skincare range SKKN, which comes after she closed KKW Beauty and KKW fragrance.

She was also the muse behind the hit reality show, which has since come to a close after 20 seasons, although the family now appear in the new show The Kardashians, which sister Kourtney Kardashian has aired some frustrations she has had with the new instalment.

This is not the first time Kim has branded herself an “underdog”, as in a previous interview she recognised the perception of her only makes her successes even greater.

Speaking on Hoda Kotb’s Making Space podcast, Kim – who has North, Saint, Psalm and Chicago with ex Kanye West – said: “I’ve always been the underdog, always. And that’s OK with me. If anything, I like for someone to be pleasantly surprised and maybe expect less. [Then] be blown away when maybe I give them more than they thought that I would ever give them.”

“I really don’t mind being the underdog, and being thought [of] differently and proving myself, because I think that’s what always kept that fire under me.”