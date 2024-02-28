All the A-list celebs at Paris Fashion Week

Emily Ratajkowski
Sofia Piza
By Sofia Piza
published

It wouldn't be fashion month without a couple of iconic celeb appearances. From London Fashion Week to Milan Fashion Week, we've got you covered with all of the must-see A-list looks ahead of the new season. 

This season's AW24 Paris Fashion Week look's have been nothing short of spectacular. From Jennifer Lawrence's FROW at Dior three-piece suit to Emily Ratajkowski's leather draped crop top and maxi skirt combo for the sensual Courrèges show. And of course, Kate Moss's mini dress and tights classic formula at Saint Laurent. All of which, have excelled at the sleek monochrome trend that's been doing the rounds at fashion month. 

So whatever trend you need style inspo for, keep scrolling to see how all the A-listers are wearing it...

Jennifer Lawrence at Dior

Jennifer Lawrence at Dior

Natalie Portman at Dior

Natalie Portman at Dior

Kate Moss at Saint Laurent

Kate Moss at Saint Laurent

Emily Ratajkowski at Courrèges

Emily Ratajkowski at Courrèges

Rosalia at Dior

Rosalia at Dior

Zoe Kravitz at Saint Laurent

Zoe Kravitz at Saint Laurent

Alexa Chung at Dior

Alexa Chung at Dior

Lily Collins

Lily Collins at Saint Laurent

Kelly Rutherford at Dior

Kelly Rutherford at Dior

Saweetie at Courrèges

Saweetie at Courrèges

Charlie XCX at Courrèges

Charlie XCX at Courrèges

Emma Chamberlain at Courrèges

Emma Chamberlain at Courrèges

Ebony Riley at Saint Laurent

Ebony Riley at Saint Laurent

Sofia Piza
Sofia Piza

Sofia Piza is the Producer and Writer at Marie Claire UK. 


Born in Mexico and raised in five countries, Sofia finally decided to settle down in London after three years at London College of Fashion, studying Fashion Journalism. With over two years of experience in the fashion and beauty industry, you can now find Sofia organising shoots and scouring the internet for the latest fashion, beauty, and wellness trends. When she's not sourcing inspiration from social media, you will most certainly find Sofia anywhere from a local vintage market to busy central London streets people watching - the possibilities are endless. 

