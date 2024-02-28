All the A-list celebs at Paris Fashion Week
The fashion inspo you need for AW24
It wouldn't be fashion month without a couple of iconic celeb appearances. From London Fashion Week to Milan Fashion Week, we've got you covered with all of the must-see A-list looks ahead of the new season.
This season's AW24 Paris Fashion Week look's have been nothing short of spectacular. From Jennifer Lawrence's FROW at Dior three-piece suit to Emily Ratajkowski's leather draped crop top and maxi skirt combo for the sensual Courrèges show. And of course, Kate Moss's mini dress and tights classic formula at Saint Laurent. All of which, have excelled at the sleek monochrome trend that's been doing the rounds at fashion month.
So whatever trend you need style inspo for, keep scrolling to see how all the A-listers are wearing it...
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Sofia Piza is the Producer and Writer at Marie Claire UK.
Born in Mexico and raised in five countries, Sofia finally decided to settle down in London after three years at London College of Fashion, studying Fashion Journalism. With over two years of experience in the fashion and beauty industry, you can now find Sofia organising shoots and scouring the internet for the latest fashion, beauty, and wellness trends. When she's not sourcing inspiration from social media, you will most certainly find Sofia anywhere from a local vintage market to busy central London streets people watching - the possibilities are endless.
-
The Royal Family's bizarre rules even extend to going to the toilet
The opportunities for a faux pas are endless
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Why people are claiming Tish Cyrus 'stole' her daughter Noah's boyfriend
This isn't the *ideal* family situation per se
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
A day in the life of: Tamara Kalinic at Paris Fashion Week
By Sofia Piza